"Bo-chan will turn into a tyrant": Shin Chan director Masakazu Hashimoto on upcoming India premiere
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 00:02:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The beloved children’s character, Shin Chan, who has been a part of Indian television journey for decades, is set to charm Indian audiences with something unique.

He and his friends are set to visit India in the upcoming film.

Speaking to ANI, at the event held by PVR Inox Pictures, film director Masakazu Hashimoto spilt the beans about his upcoming feature titled ‘Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India’.

Giving an insight into the film’s plot, Hashimoto shared that it will follow the adventures of ‘Bo-chan’, who has a piece of paper stuck in his nose, turning him into a tyrant. What follows next is how Shin Chan and his friends join forces to help Bo, further exploring the true meaning of friendship.

He indicated that audiences will get to see a lot of dance and music, with its roots based in India.

The director also spoke about his high hopes toward the Indian premiere of the film, adding that fans will be able to connect more deeply with the character.

“When I started making this film and decided to focus on India, I really wanted the people to watch it. However, I wasn’t aware that it would actually have a theatrical opening in India. I feel very happy. In this film, we have only five minutes in Japan, and the rest of the narrative is set in India. I really wish the fans could enjoy the film,” he shared.

PVR INOX Pictures, the distribution arm of PVR INOX Limited, is set to bring the much-awaited premiere of ‘Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India’ across the country on September 26. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: entertainment newsmasakazu-hashimotoshin-chanshin-chan-film-india

