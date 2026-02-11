LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > After Rajpal Yadav's ₹9 Crore Case, Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Others Booked Over Investment Scam in UP

After Rajpal Yadav’s ₹9 Crore Case, Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Others Booked Over Investment Scam in UP

Bollywood is once again under the spotlight as another actor faces legal trouble. Just days after Rajpal Yadav made headlines over his Rs 9 crore debt case and subsequent jail term, actor Shreyas Talpade has now been in an FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Manipuri district in connection with an alleged investment scam.

Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Others Booked Over Investment Scam in UP. Photos: X
Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Others Booked Over Investment Scam in UP. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 11, 2026 17:03:13 IST

After Rajpal Yadav’s ₹9 Crore Case, Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Others Booked Over Investment Scam in UP

Bollywood is once again under the spotlight as another actor faces legal trouble. Just days after Rajpal Yadav made headlines over his Rs 9 crore debt case and subsequent jail term, actor Shreyas Talpade has now been in an FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Manipuri district in connection with an alleged investment scam. 

What Is Shreyas Talpade Mohalla Mishrana Investment Scam?

The case was filed on Tuesday, February 10, at the Bhogaon police station after a resident of Mohalla Mishrana accused the actor and his associates of cheating him out of lakhs of rupees in the name of investment.

According to the complaint, Talpade, along with his associates, allegedly duped villagers of lakhs of rupees under the guise of an investment scheme at a Mumbai bank branch located in Mohalla Mishrana, in the town.

Following a court order, the police have now launched an investigation into the matter.

Shreyas Talpade Career 

Shreyas Talpade is a well-known actor, director, and producer who has worked in Hindi and Marathi films. He became popular after his role in Iqbal in 2005 and later appeared in comedy films like ‘Om Shanti Om’ and the ‘Golmaal’ series.

He was last seen in the film ‘Azad Bharat,’ where he played the role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Why Rajpal Yadav Faces Tihar Jail?

 In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pbt Ltd to fund his directorial venture Ata Pta Laapata (2012). However, after the film underperformed at the box office, he failed to repay the loan, triggering a lengthy legal dispute. 

In April 2018, a court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued to the lender were dishonoured. He was awarded six months of simple imprisonment, and the decision was later upheld by a session court in early 2019. 

In June 2024, the Delhi High Court granted temporary relief by suspending his sentence and instructing him to make “genuine” efforts to clear the outstanding dues, which had by then risen to nearly Rs 9 crore. By October 2025, the actor had paid Rs 75 lakh through two demand drafts, but the court noted that a significant portion of the liability was still pending. 

In February, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed his last-minute request for an additional week to settle the amount and directed him to surrender. Following the order, Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 4:48 PM IST
QUICK LINKS