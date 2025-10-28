LIVE TV
bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers
Home > Entertainment > Bomb Scare At Rajinikanth And Dhanush's Chennai Homes, Turns Out to Be False Alarm- Details Inside!

Bomb Scare At Rajinikanth And Dhanush’s Chennai Homes, Turns Out to Be False Alarm- Details Inside!

Superstar Rajinikanth and his ex-son-in-law Dhanush faced a shocking bomb threat email sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP, prompting a massive police search in Chennai. The alerts turned out to be hoaxes, adding to a string of recent fake bomb threats targeting Tamil celebrities.

Bomb threats target Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and congress leader, Chennai Police confirm hoax (PHOTO: X)
Bomb threats target Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and congress leader, Chennai Police confirm hoax (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 28, 2025 21:04:56 IST

Bomb Scare At Rajinikanth And Dhanush’s Chennai Homes, Turns Out to Be False Alarm- Details Inside!

Superstar Rajinikanth and his ex-son-in-law Dhanush are some of the high-profile personalities who were being threatened by bomb threats via an anonymous email in a horrific event that rocked Tamil Nadu.

The e-mail message was addressed to the official email address of the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) purporting to have planted explosives at their homes in Chennai.

Fake Bomb Threats to Rajinikanth, Dhanush

The alert was relayed to the Greater Chennai Police in due fashion. Rapid searches were conducted at the Poes Garden bungalow of Rajinikanth, the Alwarpet house of Dhanush and the house of the chief of the Tamil Nadu congress committee K. Selvaperunthagai.

The Teynampet police station teams with the bomb detection and disposal squad carried out a thorough inspection of all the three locations. Luckily, there was nothing suspicious.

Authorities ensured that the bomb threats were fake. The guards at the house of Rajinikanth also explained that there had not been any visitors or unknown cars in the house within the last few days. The same was done with similar checks made at the other two homes.

According to one police official who is senior, the email threat was not ignored, and all the required procedures were performed. Nonetheless, no elements of threats were found during the search. It appears to be a fake alert.” The IP address and the origin of the email, which was delivered on an anonymous account, is now being pursued by the police.

Such hoax bomb threats have shaken the entertainment and political circles of Chennai before. This has been the case with various celebrities who have received such false alarms within the recent few weeks.

At the beginning of this month, the police were sent emails stating the presence of bombs in the house of the actor Trisha. On October 9, a 37-year-old man called Shabik was arrested of threatening actor Vijay by sending him a fake bomb threat at his home in Neelankarai. A few days later, a counterfeit email alleging that the explosives had been planted at T Nagar studio of music legend Ilaiyaraaja was received.

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 9:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: bomb threatcelebrity newsdhanushhome-hero-pos-9rajinikanth

Bomb Scare At Rajinikanth And Dhanush’s Chennai Homes, Turns Out to Be False Alarm- Details Inside!

QUICK LINKS