Bomb Scare At Rajinikanth And Dhanush’s Chennai Homes, Turns Out to Be False Alarm- Details Inside!

Superstar Rajinikanth and his ex-son-in-law Dhanush are some of the high-profile personalities who were being threatened by bomb threats via an anonymous email in a horrific event that rocked Tamil Nadu.

The e-mail message was addressed to the official email address of the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) purporting to have planted explosives at their homes in Chennai.

Fake Bomb Threats to Rajinikanth, Dhanush

The alert was relayed to the Greater Chennai Police in due fashion. Rapid searches were conducted at the Poes Garden bungalow of Rajinikanth, the Alwarpet house of Dhanush and the house of the chief of the Tamil Nadu congress committee K. Selvaperunthagai.

The Teynampet police station teams with the bomb detection and disposal squad carried out a thorough inspection of all the three locations. Luckily, there was nothing suspicious.

Authorities ensured that the bomb threats were fake. The guards at the house of Rajinikanth also explained that there had not been any visitors or unknown cars in the house within the last few days. The same was done with similar checks made at the other two homes.

According to one police official who is senior, the email threat was not ignored, and all the required procedures were performed. Nonetheless, no elements of threats were found during the search. It appears to be a fake alert.” The IP address and the origin of the email, which was delivered on an anonymous account, is now being pursued by the police.

Such hoax bomb threats have shaken the entertainment and political circles of Chennai before. This has been the case with various celebrities who have received such false alarms within the recent few weeks.

At the beginning of this month, the police were sent emails stating the presence of bombs in the house of the actor Trisha. On October 9, a 37-year-old man called Shabik was arrested of threatening actor Vijay by sending him a fake bomb threat at his home in Neelankarai. A few days later, a counterfeit email alleging that the explosives had been planted at T Nagar studio of music legend Ilaiyaraaja was received.

Movie stars like superstar Rajinikanth and his ex-son-in-law Dhanush were among the names with high profiles to be threatened by a bomb through an anonymous email that caused shockwaves in Tamil Nadu. This was a message that was sent to the official email address of the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) that they had received and stated that explosives were placed in their homes in Chennai.

According to the protocol, the alert was transferred to the Greater Chennai Police immediately. Rapid search operations took place at the Poes Garden bungalow of Rajinikanth, Dhanush at Alwarpet house and the house of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief, K. Selvaperumar.

Tamil Nadu Police Trace Source of Fake Bomb Email

The Teynampet police station teams with the bomb detector and disposal team paid full attention to all the three areas.

Fortunately, there was nothing suspicious. The bomb alerts were confirmed to be hoaxes by the officials. The security personnel in the house of Rajinikanth also made it clear that there had been no entry of strangers or unidentified vehicles into the place in the past few days. The same was done at the other two homes, and similar checks produced the same.

One of the seniors of the police said that the email threat was taken seriously and all the procedures were followed. Nonetheless, no elements of threat were found in the search. It appears to be a fake alert.” Police have now started to trace the IP address and source of the email which was dispatched by an anonymous account.

Such hoax bomb threats have not troubled the entertainment and political circles of Chennai the first time. Similar false alarms have been used against several celebrities in the last few weeks. At the beginning of this month, there were emails sent to the police saying that bombs were planted in the house of actor Trisha. On October 9, a 37-year-old male, Shabik was apprehended on the charges of sending a fake bomb threat to the house of actor Vijay in Neelankarai. Other days, an email threat purportedly been sent by an unidentified individual falsely stated that explosives were fitted at the T Nagar studio of music legend Ilaiyaraaja.

ALSO READ: The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch, Manoj Bajpayee Reveals