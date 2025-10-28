The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch, Manoj Bajpayee Reveals

The wait is finally over! The release date of The Family Man 3 has been formally announced by the producers of the film and Manoj Bajpayee came out in the most quirky manner possible to announce his reentry into the world of spies and lurking danger by humming a song that went by the name of Aa raha hoon main.

Family Man 3 release date out

On Tuesday, October 28, the creators of the popular web series released a funny video to tell the release date. It begins with Priyamani providing a brief update on all that has occurred in the last four years – their daughter going to college and their son becoming a ballet dancer.

“Thank god kuch toh acha kiya.. Aur humare pyaar Tiwari ji, 4 saal pe laage hain, 1 cheez (One thing only do we have). But that is all our Tiwari has been doing the last four years), she added.

Then Manoj Bajpayee comes in picture, sliding back in to his Srikant Tiwari groove – humming Aaa… wherever he is, whether in a dentist clinic or in the kitchen, where he and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) are out to dinner, even on a mission.

The video concludes with Manoj saying Aa raha hun (I am coming) when he says it. The video then unveils the fact that the third season will be released on November 21. The second season was published in the year 2021.

The series, written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora and directed by Raj and DK, Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth come on board as series directors this season.

According to the release, the stakes and perils are greater in the third season because he is pushed further than ever before when he faces the new and tough competitors in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera).

It will also feature actors Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya) and Gul Panag (Saloni) reprising their roles in the third season.

This time around, the hunter turns into the prey, when Srikant experiences a danger of a kind, in the person of Rukma, a danger that does not only threaten his life and his profession, but also to his own family. We are sure that the new season will be as exciting to the audience worldwide on November 21 as the last two season, and maybe even more, they added in the statement.

About Family Man 3

In June, the teaser of Season 3 was released. The new members of this season will be Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat. The teaser had an interesting twist at the end when Jaideep appeared in front of the fans. Though it is concealed with a black cloth over his face, fans recognized Jaideep due to the vehemence in his eyes.

