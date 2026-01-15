Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’

The highly anticipated trailer for Border 2 has been released online. It shows a high-octane look at the upcoming war drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The early preview which is more than three minutes long showcases fierce battlefield sequences and sets an intense patriotic tone for the film. The film is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026.

The trailer opens with Indian Armed Forces mobilised across multiple fronts, portraying how the Army, Navy and Air Force engage in battle and strive for victory. Varun Dhawan is shown leading the ground offensive with as the trailer shows him charging with ground units, while Diljit Dosanjh is shown flying in fighter jets which indicate that he is in the airforce, and Ahan Shetty portrays a Navy officer in Border 2. Sunny Deol anchors the ground efforts, working alongside the Air Force and Navy in intense war moments that evoke patriotic feelings.

Border 2 set to hit the cinemas on fire with its fighting scenes

The footage includes hard-hitting visuals and emotional cues. It comes with strong elements of patriotism, love and loss. According to the preview, audiences can expect powerful, larger-than-life dialogue and scenes designed to send hearts racing and cheer the fight. One standout piece of dialogue referenced in the trailer is Sunny Deol’s powerful delivery of “Hai jurratt…”, which helps set the dramatic tone of the film.

Alongside the male leads, the trailer also gives glimpses of the leading actresses that include Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh who play the wives of soldiers, praying for their loved ones’ safety amid battle.

Social media has given varying reactions to the trailer

As always, social media reacts to everything and the hype Border 2 has, it is inevitable that people have given their two cents on it, one user on X commented that. “chilane ko acting nhi bolte bhai”. On the more positive note, another user commented that, “The scale, the cast, and the nostalgia—#Border2 is smelling like a Record-Breaker already.”

One user pointed out that, “The best amazing, powerful dialogue of this film will be the best.

‘Hum Pooja bhale ki Ram ki kare par tevar #Parashuram ke rakhte hai’ THIS IS WAR FILM AT ITS BRUTAL”

Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s JP Films, and it marks the return of the patriotic war franchise ahead of Republic Day weekend 2026.