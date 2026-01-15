LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’

Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’

The Border 2 trailer showcases Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in intense battlefield sequences, highlighting patriotism, action, and emotional drama. Sunny Deol’s line “Hai jurratt…” stands out, and the film releases on January 23, 2026.

Border 2 trailer out (Image: X/ iamsunnydeol)
Border 2 trailer out (Image: X/ iamsunnydeol)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 15, 2026 19:02:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’

The highly anticipated trailer for Border 2 has been released online. It shows a high-octane look at the upcoming war drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The early preview which is more than three minutes long showcases fierce battlefield sequences and sets an intense patriotic tone for the film. The film is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

The trailer opens with Indian Armed Forces mobilised across multiple fronts, portraying how the Army, Navy and Air Force engage in battle and strive for victory. Varun Dhawan is shown leading the ground offensive with as the trailer shows him charging with ground units, while Diljit Dosanjh is shown flying in fighter jets which indicate that he is in the airforce, and Ahan Shetty portrays a Navy officer in Border 2. Sunny Deol anchors the ground efforts, working alongside the Air Force and Navy in intense war moments that evoke patriotic feelings.

Border 2 set to hit the cinemas on fire with its fighting scenes 

The footage includes hard-hitting visuals and emotional cues. It comes with strong elements of patriotism, love and loss.  According to the preview, audiences can expect powerful, larger-than-life dialogue and scenes designed to send hearts racing and cheer the fight. One standout piece of dialogue referenced in the trailer is Sunny Deol’s powerful delivery of “Hai jurratt…”, which helps set the dramatic tone of the film.

Alongside the male leads, the trailer also gives glimpses of the leading actresses that include Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh who play the wives of soldiers, praying for their loved ones’ safety amid battle.

Social media has given varying reactions to the trailer 

As always, social media reacts to everything and the hype Border 2 has, it is inevitable that people have given their two cents on it, one user on X commented that. “chilane ko acting nhi bolte bhai”. On the more positive note, another user commented that, “The scale, the cast, and the nostalgia—#Border2 is smelling like a Record-Breaker already.”

One user pointed out that, “The best amazing, powerful dialogue of this film will be the best.
‘Hum Pooja bhale ki Ram ki kare par tevar #Parashuram ke rakhte hai’ THIS IS WAR FILM AT ITS BRUTAL”

Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s JP Films, and it marks the return of the patriotic war franchise ahead of Republic Day weekend 2026.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 6:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: border 2entertainment newssunny deol

RELATED News

Euphoria Season 3 Trailer X Review: Mixed Reactions as Fans Praise Bold Shift, Call It ‘Unrecognisable’

New Twist In Sunjay Kapur’s Rs. 30,000-Crore Estate Dispute, Alleged Call Records Challenge Priya Kapur’s Claim Revealing Her Location During Will Execution

Kalamkaval OTT Release: Where To Watch Mammootty’s Serial Killer Thriller, Check Release Date Here

Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Trailer Launch Cancelled Over Rs 2 Crore Threat? Know the Facts

Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja

LATEST NEWS

Farmaan Hasan Khan Earns Place in Forbes 30 Under 30 India 2026 for Social Impact

Kredily Launches One-Year Complimentary Bharat Payroll OS Plan as Labour Law Enforcement Tightens

Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’

Saurashtra vs Punjab, 2nd Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where & How To Watch Match Live

Middle East Tensions Escalate: Why Iran’s Airspace Is Crucial For A Key East-West Route And How It Is Affecting Indian Airlines | Explained

A Career with Global Work Opportunities and Entrepreneurial Pathways – IICA New Delhi Admissions Open for January 2026

Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer

Viral Video: All-Electric Porsche Taycan Worth Rs 1.67 Crore Catches Fire In Indore, Turns To Ashes; Narrow Escape For Driver

Nothing Phone 4a To Debut Soon With Major Storage Upgrade: Check Expected Features And Price

WATCH: USA Pacer Cleans Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi For 2, Gives Wild Send-Off During U19 World Cup 2026

Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’
Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’
Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’
Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’

QUICK LINKS