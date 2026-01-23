Border 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Bring Power, Patriotism and Pride But Nostalgia Does the Heavy Lifting

Border 2 Review: The Indian film industry is currently excited about the Border 2 release because Sunny Deol returns to his most famous movie series. The war drama has finally come out on January 23, 2026, to take advantage of the patriotic mood that people have during the Republic Day holiday.

Border 2 has set social media buzzing with mixed reactions, as viewers weigh its high-voltage patriotism against its reliance on nostalgia. While Sunny Deol’s commanding presence and Varun Dhawan’s intense performance bring power and pride to the battlefield, many feel the film leans heavily on memories of the original rather than forging a fresh emotional impact.

The 1997 classic sequel will become Bollywood’s first real blockbuster of 2023 because audiences have strong nostalgic ties to the film, and Deol has an exceptional ability to attract viewers.

Border 2 Twitter Review

One user commented, “Power. Patriotism. Pride… #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride… The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces… STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.”

#OneWordReview…#Border2: OUTSTANDING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½

Second user wrote, “Power and patriotism are clearly the intent, but the execution feels uneven.

The scale is grand and a few war sequences work, yet the emotions often feel loud and forced rather than organic.

Dialogues try hard to punch, but not all land, and the screenplay drags in places.

Respectable effort, sincere performances, but it never reaches the impact of the original.

Average watch, nostalgia does most of the heavy lifting.”

A section of viewers were unimpressed with Border 2 calling it, “Absolutely boring movie.

#SunnyDeol looks old and uninspiring, #DiljitDosanjh and #AhanShetty are just average, and #VarunDhawan is the film’s biggest drawback.

Songs are dull. #Border2 is disaster!!”







Another user wrote, “1) First half is slow and boring. @iamsunnydeol enters just before the interval. But Sunny is looking too old and tired.

2) @diljitdosanjh did some good comedy scenes.

3) @Varun_dvn is looking very bad with his worst over acting.

4) All the girls are looking horrible.

5) The film is good for single screen audience, which won’t work with multiplex audience.

Border 2 Advance Booking

The Sunny Deol-led war drama has gone beyond expectations at the box office even before its release. As per Sacnik, the film recorded ticket sales of nearly 50 per minute, taking its advance booking record held by box office hit Dhurandhar.

Industry experts further project a robust opening, with the film expected to earn over Rs 35 crore on its first day. Trae analyst also predict that it could dominate the box office during the extended weekend, with Border 2 box office collection likely to cross Rs 125 crore.

Border 2 Cast

The film features Sunny Deol in the role of Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun Dhawan portrays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. Diljit Dosanjh appears as Indian Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty plays Lt Cdr Joseph Noronha in key roles.

The ensemble cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Guneet Sandhu, Ram Singh, Nishan Singh, Sudesh Berry and Gaurahha Ujjwal, among others.