LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE border 2 cast ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather academy-awards Boeing F-47 ICE border 2 cast ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather academy-awards Boeing F-47 ICE border 2 cast ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather academy-awards Boeing F-47 ICE border 2 cast ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather academy-awards Boeing F-47
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE border 2 cast ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather academy-awards Boeing F-47 ICE border 2 cast ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather academy-awards Boeing F-47 ICE border 2 cast ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather academy-awards Boeing F-47 ICE border 2 cast ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather academy-awards Boeing F-47
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Border 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Bring Power, Patriotism and Pride But Nostalgia Does the Heavy Lifting

Border 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Bring Power, Patriotism and Pride But Nostalgia Does the Heavy Lifting

Border 2 has set social media buzzing with mixed reactions, as viewers weigh its high-voltage patriotism against its reliance on nostalgia. While Sunny Deol’s commanding presence and Varun Dhawan’s intense performance bring power and pride to the battlefield, many feel the film leans heavily on memories of the original rather than forging a fresh emotional impact.

Border 2 has set social media buzzing with mixed reactions. Photo: IMDB
Border 2 has set social media buzzing with mixed reactions. Photo: IMDB

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 23, 2026 09:18:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Border 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Bring Power, Patriotism and Pride But Nostalgia Does the Heavy Lifting

Border 2 Review: The Indian film industry is currently excited about the Border 2 release because Sunny Deol returns to his most famous movie series. The war drama has finally come out on January 23, 2026, to take advantage of the patriotic mood that people have during the Republic Day holiday. 

You Might Be Interested In

Border 2 has set social media buzzing with mixed reactions, as viewers weigh its high-voltage patriotism against its reliance on nostalgia. While Sunny Deol’s commanding presence and Varun Dhawan’s intense performance bring power and pride to the battlefield, many feel the film leans heavily on memories of the original rather than forging a fresh emotional impact.

The 1997 classic sequel will become Bollywood’s first real blockbuster of 2023 because audiences have strong nostalgic ties to the film, and Deol has an exceptional ability to attract viewers. 

You Might Be Interested In

Border 2 Twitter Review

One user commented, “Power. Patriotism. Pride… #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride… The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces… STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.”



Second user wrote, “Power and patriotism are clearly the intent, but the execution feels uneven.

The scale is grand and a few war sequences work, yet the emotions often feel loud and forced rather than organic.

Dialogues try hard to punch, but not all land, and the screenplay drags in places.

Respectable effort, sincere performances, but it never reaches the impact of the original.

Average watch, nostalgia does most of the heavy lifting.” 

A section of viewers were unimpressed with Border 2 calling it, “Absolutely boring movie.

#SunnyDeol looks old and uninspiring, #DiljitDosanjh and #AhanShetty are just average, and #VarunDhawan is the film’s biggest drawback.

Songs are dull. #Border2 is disaster!!”



Another user wrote, “1) First half is slow and boring. @iamsunnydeol enters just before the interval. But Sunny is looking too old and tired.

2) @diljitdosanjh did some good comedy scenes.

3) @Varun_dvn is looking very bad with his worst over acting.

4) All the girls are looking horrible.

5) The film is good for single screen audience, which won’t work with multiplex audience.

Border 2 Advance Booking 

The Sunny Deol-led war drama has gone beyond expectations at the box office even before its release. As per Sacnik, the film recorded ticket sales of nearly 50 per minute, taking its advance booking record held by box office hit Dhurandhar. 

Industry experts further project a robust opening, with the film expected to earn over Rs 35 crore on its first day. Trae analyst also predict that it could dominate the box office during the extended weekend, with Border 2 box office collection likely to cross Rs 125 crore. 

Border 2 Cast 

The film features Sunny Deol in the role of Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun Dhawan portrays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. Diljit Dosanjh appears as Indian Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty plays Lt Cdr Joseph Noronha in key roles.

The ensemble cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Guneet Sandhu, Ram Singh, Nishan Singh, Sudesh Berry and Gaurahha Ujjwal, among others.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 9:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: border 2 castBorder 2 release dateBorder 2 reviewBorder 2 storyBorder 2 sunny deolBorder 2 twitter reviewhome-hero-pos-7Varun Dhawan

RELATED News

Border 2 Box Office Prediction: Sunny Deol’s Action-Packed Sequel Charges Toward Massive Opening, Rs 55.75 Crore Pre-Bookings Buzz

Smriti Mandhana’s Ex-Fiance Palash Muchhal Accused Of Cheating Sangli Man Of Rs 40 Lakh; Police Begin Probe

Oscar Nominations 2026: Timothée Chalamet Makes History With ‘Marty Supreme’, Becomes Youngest Actor With Three Acting Nods

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

OSCARS 2026: Homebound Fails To Secure An Academy Award Nomination For International Feature Film, India’s Hopes Dashed

LATEST NEWS

US ICE Agents Detain 5-Year-Old Liam Conejo Ramos, Toddler Used As Bait, Caregiver Refused – People Compare Tragedy To Alan Kurdi

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues, Investors To Take One Step At A Time!

Border 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Bring Power, Patriotism and Pride But Nostalgia Does the Heavy Lifting

From Arohi Mim To Ajaz Khan: How Viral MMS Video Leaks Highlight Growing Threats To Online Privacy And Data Safety

Ahmedabad Tragedy: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s Nephew Accidentally Kills Wife, Distressed By Her Death, Maritime Board Officer Takes His Own Life

Happy Saraswati Puja 2026: Check Out Wishes, Greetings, Messages And Quotes You Can Share With Family And Friends On Basant Panchami

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, IndiGo, JSW Steel, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, DLF, BPCL, Home First Finance, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy in focus on 23 January

Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?

Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal

PM Modi Expresses Excitement Ahead Of Brazil’s Lula India Visit: ‘Look Forward To Welcoming Him Soon’

Border 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Bring Power, Patriotism and Pride But Nostalgia Does the Heavy Lifting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Border 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Bring Power, Patriotism and Pride But Nostalgia Does the Heavy Lifting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Border 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Bring Power, Patriotism and Pride But Nostalgia Does the Heavy Lifting
Border 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Bring Power, Patriotism and Pride But Nostalgia Does the Heavy Lifting
Border 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Bring Power, Patriotism and Pride But Nostalgia Does the Heavy Lifting
Border 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Bring Power, Patriotism and Pride But Nostalgia Does the Heavy Lifting

QUICK LINKS