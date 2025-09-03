LIVE TV
Brad Pitt’s New 8,300 Sq. Ft. Fortress-Style Home Worth $12 Million Was Once Owned By THIS Musician, Features High-Grade Security

Brad Pitt has bought a $12M Spanish-style estate in Hollywood Hills’ Outpost Estates after his Los Feliz mansion was burglarized. The 8,300 sq. ft. fortress-style home, once owned by The Killers’ Dave Keuning, offers top-tier security, privacy, and luxury as Pitt faces ongoing legal battles.

Brad Pitt has purchased a $12 million Spanish-style estate in Hollywood Hills' Outpost Estates (Pic Credit: Raw Pixel/Creative Commons)
Brad Pitt has purchased a $12 million Spanish-style estate in Hollywood Hills' Outpost Estates (Pic Credit: Raw Pixel/Creative Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 3, 2025 12:01:32 IST

Brad Pitt just dropped about $12 million on a Spanish-style estate in Hollywood Hills’ Outpost Estates. After his Los Feliz home got burglarised. Yes, two 18-year-olds got busted for that, so he’s not messing around with privacy or security anymore.

Actually, insiders say Pitt’s always cared about being locked down and out of sight, but that break-in definitely ramped things up.

Brad Pitt Buys $12M Hollywood Hills Fortress After Los Feliz Burglary

The estate’s got some Hollywood history, too. Dave Keuning from The Killers and his wife, Emilie (she’s an interior designer), owned it before Pitt.

They listed it for just under $14 million after buying it for $9.6 million from Joel Simkhai, the Grindr founder.

Now, this home isn’t just big, it’s basically a fortress. We’re talking 8,300+ square feet, layered security, gates, and landscaping so thick you’d need a search party to find the front door.

It was built with safety in mind back in 1989, with prewired alarms and all the usual Hollywood hideaway perks. Guests roll up through a brick motor court behind a heavy-duty gate. There is nothing subtle about it.

Brad Pitt’s New Hollywood Hideaway: Luxury, Privacy, and Security First

Inside, the house leans classic: arches, exposed beams, glass walls, and a few quirky touches like a tin-panelled ceiling with sunflower designs. There’s a private theatre, a double-height foyer, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and enough space to get lost in. The backyard? Pool, fire pit, gardens, city-to-ocean views. 

This isn’t Pitt’s first time collecting trophy homes. He shelled out $40 million for a killer property in Carmel Highlands in 2022, and last year sold his massive Los Feliz compound for $33 million.

The Los Feliz place, by the way, was already set to be sold before the burglary. The suspects, namely Jaquory Arman Watson and Damari Zair Charles, are now facing first-degree burglary charges, plus an enhancement since they allegedly worked as a team. Cops say they also hit another house in Orange County a couple of months later.

Where was Brad Pitt at the time of the robbery? 

Pitt wasn’t home during the break-in, which happened around 10:30 pm. The suspects forced a window, ransacked the place, and bailed with whatever they could carry. LAPD’s on it, and Pitt’s moved on—at least in terms of real estate.

But, as if he didn’t have enough going on, Pitt’s still dealing with fallout from his Hurricane Katrina charity project. His foundation built homes for folks in New Orleans after the disaster, but homeowners say the houses were shoddy and needed nearly $20 million in fixes.

They sued Pitt and the charity’s leadership back in 2018, and it’s still dragging out in court. Pitt’s denied any personal blame, but the legal headaches just keep coming.

