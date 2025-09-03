LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Caught On Cam: Cardi B Angrily Throws A Pen At A Man Questioning If Her Ex-Husband Made Her Pregnant Again

Caught On Cam: Cardi B Angrily Throws A Pen At A Man Questioning If Her Ex-Husband Made Her Pregnant Again

Cardi B, fresh off winning a $24M lawsuit, clashed with a reporter outside a California courthouse after being asked about pregnancy rumours amid her Offset divorce. The rapper threw a pen, demanding respect, and vowed she won’t tolerate disrespect after being cleared in her 2018 assault case.

Cardi B throws a pen at a man outside the court (Pic Credit: X)
Cardi B throws a pen at a man outside the court (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 3, 2025 08:50:10 IST

Fresh off a $24 million civil lawsuit, Cardi B is making it clear she won’t tolerate disrespect from anyone.

As she left the courthouse in Alhambra, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the 32-year-old rapper didn’t hesitate to defend herself.

Someone tossed a question about pregnancy rumours at her right in the middle of her divorce from Offset and the headlines about her new relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Cardi wasn’t having it. She grabbed a pen and threw it at the man. “Stop disrespecting me,” she told him, voice firm. “Don’t disrespect me.”

Cardi B Confronts Reporter Over Pregnancy Question

The whole scene, caught on camera, quickly spread online.

The man tried to brush it off. “I still love you even though you threw some stuff at me,” he called out. Cardi wasn’t amused. “I don’t care. You’re disrespectful, don’t do that,” she shot back. “Do you see women asking those types of questions to me? Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions? Act like you have some manners. And your mama taught you, respect women.”

Surrounded by security, Cardi made her way to her car. Before leaving, she addressed the crowd of reporters, clearly frustrated. “Y’all are not going to see me after that, and you can thank him,” she said. “I’m not playing around. I was very nice, I was very kind… Nobody’s going to get that no more.”

Cardi B Cleared in $24M Assault Case

All of this happened just after Cardi was found not liable in a $24 million lawsuit filed by a Beverly Hills security guard, who accused Cardi of assaulting her outside a doctor’s office in 2018.

A jury unanimously sided with Cardi. She maintained her innocence, repeating to reporters, “I did not touch that woman, I did not lay my hands on that girl.” She even said she’d countersue if anyone tried to drag her into another “frivolous lawsuit.”

In the days leading up to the verdict, video of Cardi’s testimony circulated online. She described feeling vulnerable during the 2018 incident, having been pregnant at the time.

“At that moment, when you’re pregnant, I’m very disabled. I couldn’t protect myself, even if I wanted to. She’s like twice my size.”

Cardi and Offset, now separated, share three children together: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, who’s almost 1. 

Tags: Cardi B celebrity news Offset trending news

Caught On Cam: Cardi B Angrily Throws A Pen At A Man Questioning If Her Ex-Husband Made Her Pregnant Again

