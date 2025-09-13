Brian Cox Turns Up To TIFF In A Kilt Without Underwear, Ends Up Accidentally Flashing To The Audience Leaving Them Scarred

The cameras and Brian Cox were flashing at the Toronto International Film Festival! The 79-year-old Scottish actor and writer showed up at the TIFF premiere of Glenrothan, his first directorial effort, in a kilt, but people could not avoid noticing there was nothing under it.

Brian Cox Turns Heads at TIFF in Kilt Without Underwear

After the British drama film was screened, a Q&A was conducted at Roy Thomson Hall, where Cox was informed that his bahookie was a little more than usual.

“Is it that bad?” the Succession star wanted to know, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

The reason Brian Cox says the Oscars are absolute nonsense is because of this fallacy, to be quite honest.

TIFF last night was a lot of fun with two quality movies. First Brian Cox directorial debut with Glenrothan, a charming story about estranged brothers set in Scotland. Brian wearing a kilt showed audience more than expected from stage. Also Paul Dano as Wizard of Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/I6UJZY1qvp — Rob McFarlane (@rmcfarlaneca) September 12, 2025

Brian Cox is present at the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception on January 15, 2024, at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California.

“Or that good?” As the audience laughed, Cox is reported to have asked in a smile. You must wear the kilt in a proper manner. The kilt is made in such a way so that you cool and become free. And it’s a f**king wonderful freedom.”

To match the occasion, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor dressed in black head-to-toe, a tribute to his Scottish roots in a kilt to pull his layered appearance together.

He also included two black shades with pink lenses.

An honour to host the party for Brian Cox’s whiskey-soaked directorial debut, GLENROTHAN. Last night at Convivum! #TIFF50 #TIFF pic.twitter.com/1JCb39sUOs — shinan govani (@shinangovani) September 12, 2025

Brian Cox, who plays Sandy in Glenrothan, was accompanied by his cast, including Alexandra Shipp and Shirley Henderson. There was no Siobhan Redmond or Alan Cumming there.

Glenrothan is an autobiographical narrative of two brothers who had a bloody altercation with their father on the day of their mother’s passing, the funeral, and the younger brother went on to leave their Highland house to America. Forty years later they reconnect in their native land, according to a synopsis.

Why Brian Cox Thinks American Theatre Has Lost Its Soul

In his memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, he said in a March 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he described Johnny Depp as an overblown and overrated person.

Cox wrote in the memoir, in part, that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was, in fact, Personable though I am sure he is, [he] is so overblown, so overrated.

Yet he said when he appeared as a guest on the late-night talk show, I was simply being a little harsh.

As much as Depp, 62, could be apologetic about the Cox harsh critique, the same cannot be said about the cost of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal playing Othello in the theatre.

Stay in the know– register for the free daily PEOPLE newsletter and keep abreast of the best of what PEOPLE has to offer , including celebrity news, and intriguing human interest stories.

According to the Daily Mail, Cox said in April 2025, in a talk at a London theatre, “It’s not right.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Has No Role In Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Case But Will Sit For Deposition If THIS Happens