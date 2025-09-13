Taylor Swift Has No Role In Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Case But Will Sit For Deposition If THIS Happens

The legal team of Justin Baldoni is attempting to drag Taylor Swift into the pending case against Blake Lively, however, her team states that she has not been involved in the case at all.

Baldoni was supposed to appear before a New York federal court within the next three weeks, according to filings widely reported by media, with lawyers telling the court that Swift had already agreed to be deposed between October 20-25.

Taylor Swift Denies Role in Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit Against Blake Lively

They asked that they be allowed to give her a slight extension of the deadline on the discovery so that she could fit it in, due to scheduling pre-existing professional commitments.

According to Taylor, her lawyers, she has not agreed to be deposed to begin with.

But on Friday, Swift was denied the contrary by his attorney, Douglas Baldrige. Moreover, my client did not consent to a deposition, he wrote, saying that the star has no material part in this action, according to PEOPLE. Baldrige said that her team had just heard of the proposed testimony three days before.

Justin Baldoni’s Team Pushes for Taylor Swift Deposition Amid Backlash

In addition, my client has not signed a deposition, but had she been coerced into a deposition, we advised (upon initial notice of the deposition only three days ago), that her timetable would meet the time needed during the week of October 20, provided the parties could settle their differences.

The reason why the name Taylor Swift is being mentioned in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni suits.

Lively, his co-star in the film version, claims she was sexually harassed and retaliated against by Baldoni, who is also the director and actor of the film It Ends With Us. She states that Baldoni and his producers carried out an online smear campaign when she complained during production. Baldoni has refuted the charges.

Efforts have already been made to intercept messages between Lively and Swift in the lawsuit. In June, Judge Lewis Liman ruled that the messages were relevant to the case after Baldoni argued that the messages were relevant. The team of Lively had previously attempted to prevent the discovery of the communications of Swift.

At this point, the attorneys of Baldoni claim that Swift will have to provide a deposition in which she might be questioned regarding any discussions she may have had with Lively concerning the atmosphere on the set.

How did Blake Lively react?

The lawyers of Lively protested the proposal of moving the deadline to fit Swift into the schedule, which they termed as an outrage and alleged that the Baldoni camp was creating headlines.

The Wayfarer Defendants have also tried numerous times to make Ms. Swift a part of this legal action so that they can continue with their unabated strategy of creating media fodder, as they had written to the court.

But they have not so far gotten anywhere near proving a good cause.

Blake Lively is present at the New York Screening of Another Simple Favour. Nevertheless, even in my own family, I have found myself unable to fully communicate with him.

However, I have been unable to communicate with him fully, even in my own family.

They further mentioned an earlier case in the year which Baldoni had made a subpoena requesting Swift to provide communications, but they had since reneged on that subpoena when it attracted extensive media coverage.

To date, Lively has already been dethroned, with Baldoni and other defendants scheduled to be interrogated this month. As the discovery in the case will soon be completed, Judge Liman will now need to decide whether to grant an extension Baldoni team’s desire to depose Swift.

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt And Jimmy Kimmel React To Charlie Kirk’s Tragic Death: There Is A Cure…