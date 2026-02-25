Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release In India: Date, Time Revealed, Here’s When To Watch It On Netflix And See The Romance Unfold

The “Lady in Silver” premiere will soon take place for Indian viewers because the ton prepares to show its last performance of the season. Following the dramatic cliffhanger of the first four episodes, Netflix is set to drop the second half of Benedict Bridgerton’s sweeping romance.

The current season, which adapts Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman, has enchanted fans through its combination of Cinderella-style storytelling and the strict social structures that defined Regency England.

The ending of their story will become a “dynamite” experience that delivers strong emotional impact as Benedict and Sophie Baek explore the challenges of marriage markets and their hidden truths.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release date and time in India:

The release date and time for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, which people eagerly expect, will take place in India on February 26 2026.

The final four episodes, which include Episodes 5 to 8, will become available for streaming, according to the global rollout strategy, at 1:30 PM IST.

The afternoon premiere provides Indian viewers instant access to the Mayfair social season’s scandal and romance, which they can watch without waiting for a late-night drop.

The schedule follows a one-month gap from the Part 1 premiere on January 29 because this strategy creates “slow-burn” tension, which defines Benedict’s quest to find his mysterious masquerade ball encounter.

How to watch Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 in India

The people in India who wish to watch Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 need to understand that the show exists as a Netflix original series.

The final episodes of the show remain unavailable through all local streaming services and cable television networks, which forces viewers to keep their subscription active on the platform.

Fans can stream the finale in high definition across various devices, which include smart TVs and smartphones and tablets. The platform provides all three previous seasons to viewers who want to see every aspect of the show before they find out whether Benedict will break his society’s rules to pursue true love.

Also Read: Marvel’s Wolverine Release Date Locked: When, Where And How To Watch The Explosive Launch Reveal