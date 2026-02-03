Fans of BTS should rejoice because K-pop sensations will make their eagerly anticipated comeback in March with a historic international event. This historic performance, which will be streamed live from Gwanghwamun in Seoul, commemorates the release of their eagerly awaited new album, Arirang. Netflix and HYBE have announced a comeback event for the K-pop supergroup, which will include a live performance and a feature-length documentary that will be released in March 2026.

BTS Comeback Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ‘The Return’ Performance Live On TV And Online

The comeback concert, titled BTS The Comeback Live Arirang, will be streamed live on Netflix on March 21, broadcasting live from the historic Gwanghwamun area in Seoul, South Korea. The performance marks BTS’s first global stage reunion following the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

The live event celebrates the release of BTS’s fifth studio album, Arirang, which explores the group’s identity, roots and evolution. Netflix stated that the live concert will be the platform’s first-ever globally livestreamed event broadcast from Korea. Following the live performance, Netflix will premiere BTS: The Return, a feature-length documentary, on March 27, 2026. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen, the documentary offers behind-the-scenes access to the band’s reunion and the making of their comeback album.

BTS Comeback Live Streaming

The movie chronicles BTS’s journey from their 2013 debut to becoming worldwide pop stars as they get back together in Los Angeles to write new music after a break. As the group gets ready for what is being called one of the most important comebacks in pop culture history, the documentary documents moments of introspection, creative rediscovery, and emotional development. Following the album’s release, BTS will travel to 34 different countries and perform 82 gigs across Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East as part of the Arirang World Tour (2026–2027). The release date of BTS’s upcoming album Arirang is set for March 20, 2026.

(With Inputs From ANI)

