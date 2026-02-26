Car Deal Or Conspiracy? How Kannada Actress Aishwarya Orchestrated ‘Kidnap Trap’ Of Director Anish; Total 11 Arrested In Assault Case

A financial dispute in the Kannada film industry has snowballed into a shocking criminal case, with actress and influencer Aishwarya also known as Ash Melo among 11 people arrested for the alleged kidnapping and assault of filmmaker Anish in Bengaluru.

The case has been registered at the Adugodi Police Station under charges of abduction, assault, robbery and extortion.

According to the complaint, what began as a car sale discussion allegedly turned into a carefully planned trap. Anish, who runs Anish Creations Modelling and Casting Agency, had reportedly received an investment of Rs 5–6 lakh from Lakshmi Narayana for his film Jeevanada Bhashe.

Police say disputes over this investment, along with an alleged Rs 2.5 lakh personal loan involving prime accused Ashirwad (also known as Aashi), escalated tensions.

How The Alleged Trap Was Plotted

Investigators say Aishwarya played a key role in introducing Anish to a potential buyer for his Honda CRV. On February 8, 2026, Anish travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru for the deal. He met Aishwarya and a man identified as Shahid near Indiranagar.

Shahid allegedly insisted the vehicle required inspection and directed Anish to a garage.

After the inspection, Anish was reportedly told to collect Rs 1.5 lakh from Shahid’s brother’s residence.

According to his complaint, upon entering the apartment, he was locked inside. Soon after, Ashirwad and others allegedly emerged armed with a cricket wicket and hockey stick and began assaulting him. He was allegedly pressured to withdraw earlier police complaints and delete evidence related to the financial dispute.

When he refused, several others allegedly joined in the attack. Anish claimed that gold ornaments — including a 22-gram bracelet, a gold chain and ring along with Rs 30,000 in cash were taken from him.

Assault, Extortion And Abandonment

The ordeal reportedly continued when Anish was forced into a vehicle under the pretext of retrieving phone data from Mumbai. Police state that after crossing a toll plaza, the vehicle was diverted to a deserted location, where he was allegedly assaulted again.

The complaint claims Rs 5 lakh was extorted from him and Rs 5,500 withdrawn using his ATM card.

Anish was later abandoned near a hospital and is currently recovering from multiple injuries. The complaint also alleges that the film’s investor, Lakshmi Narayana, was present via video call during the assault and encouraged the accused.

11 Accused Arrested

Bengaluru police have confirmed the arrest of all 11 accused, including Aishwarya. Authorities are now investigating the extent of each individual’s role in what they describe as a conspiracy stemming from financial disputes.

Who Is Aishwarya?

Aishwarya, popularly known as Ash Melo, is a social media influencer and actress who has appeared in Kannada and Tamil films. She had previously made headlines after walking out of the reality show Halli Power. She is also associated with upcoming films such as Dwamsa and Bhaira.

About Director Anish

Anish, originally from Tamil Nadu, has worked in casting for short films and music albums and operates his modelling and casting agency in Bengaluru. He has not yet issued an official public statement regarding the incident.

