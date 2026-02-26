LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Virosh Ties The Knot: Age Difference Between Dear Comrade Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Will Shock You

Virosh wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tie the knot; here’s their 7-year age gap revealed.

Virosh wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tie the knot. (Photo: X)
Virosh wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tie the knot. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 26, 2026 17:23:23 IST

The much-awaited ‘Wedding of Virosh’ is finally here. After days of speculation, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made their relationship official just ahead of their big day, sharing a heartfelt note for fans who lovingly coined their couple name ‘Virosh’.

Their wedding festivities began on February 24 with a fun-filled custom cricket match titled the ‘Virosh Premier League’, followed by pool games and intimate celebrations. The couple is set to tie the knot on February 26 at the luxurious ITC Mementos in Udaipur, nestled in the scenic Aravalli ranges.

What Is the Age Gap Between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna?

As the couple steps into a new chapter, many fans are curious about one detail — their age difference.

Vijay Deverakonda was born on May 9, 1989, while Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996. The age gap between the two is seven years. Despite the seven-year difference, age has clearly never been a barrier in their relationship. Their journey from co-stars to life partners proves that compatibility matters more than numbers.

From ‘Geetha Govindam’ to ‘Dear Comrade’ to ‘Virosh’

Sparks first flew between the two on the sets of their 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry became a fan favourite, which continued with Dear Comrade.

Interestingly, Rashmika once admitted she was initially “scared” of Vijay when they began working together. However, what started as nervousness soon turned into comfort, friendship, and eventually love.

Grand Wedding at ITC Mementos, Udaipur

The couple will exchange vows at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a luxury property known for its private villas and breathtaking views. Reports suggest the resort features 117 villas surrounded by serene water bodies and scenic hills, making it a dreamy destination wedding venue.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Rashmika has an exciting lineup including Cocktail 2, Pushpa 3 alongside Allu Arjun, and Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also reunite with Vijay for Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

As for Vijay, he too has Ranabaali lined up, which is slated for a theatrical release on September 11.

With love, laughter, cricket matches, and a dreamy Udaipur wedding, ‘Virosh’ has officially turned their reel-life chemistry into a real-life forever.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 5:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS