Who Is Shiman Mandanna? Meet Rashmika Mandanna’s 16-Years-Younger Little Sister Who Prefers To Stay Away From Limelight Due To…

While Rashmika enjoys immense public attention, her parents prefer to lead a quiet and private life away from the media glare. She also has a much younger sister, Shiman Mandanna, who is 16 years younger to her, here's a closer look at her bond with Shiman.

As per reports, Shiman Mandanna is currently 14 years old, while Rashmika is 29, highlighting the significant age difference between the two sisters. Very little is known about Shiman’s education or teenage years, as the family has consciously kept her life out of the spotlight. In a 2025 interview, Rashmika shared that her demanding acting schedule has often prevented her from spending quality time with her younger sister.

Over the years, Rashmika has frequently expressed her deep affection for Shiman. In several interviews, she has mentioned that because of the wide age gap, she feels more like a parent than a sister and lovingly considers Shiman her own daughter.

In a 2025 interview with Nod magazine, Rashmika candidly admitted that she sometimes gets emotional about missing out on her sister’s growing-up years. She revealed that her busy career has made it difficult to witness Shiman’s journey firsthand, adding that she often feels tearful on her days off thinking about it.

Back in April 2024, Rashmika penned a heartfelt note for Shiman on Instagram, fondly calling her “my doll.” In the emotional message, she expressed her wish for her sister to grow into a strong, beautiful woman admired and respected by all.

In an earlier interview, Rashmika also revealed that her parents intentionally chose to keep Shiman away from media attention. They want her to enjoy a normal childhood, unaffected by her sister’s fame. Rashmika once shared that growing up in a grounded and ordinary environment would help Shiman become a kind and good human being.

