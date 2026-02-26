LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Harry Styles? Know Why This Singer Laughed During His Grandmother's Funeral, Admits 'It Feels So Inappropriate'

Who Is Harry Styles? Know Why This Singer Laughed During His Grandmother’s Funeral, Admits ‘It Feels So Inappropriate’

Harry Styles recently surprised fans with a candid admission, revealing that he “laughed” during his grandmother’s funeral.

Harry Styles (Photo credit: ig)
Harry Styles (Photo credit: ig)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 26, 2026 15:57:09 IST

Who Is Harry Styles? Know Why This Singer Laughed During His Grandmother’s Funeral, Admits ‘It Feels So Inappropriate’

Harry Styles is one of the most beloved musicians of today. He first gained fame as a member of the popular band One Direction. After the group went on hiatus, he went on to build an impressive solo career.

Beyond his music, fans have also been fascinated by the transformation of the “As It Was” singer’s hairline over the years.

Styles recently surprised fans with a candid admission, revealing that he “laughed” during his grandmother’s funeral. According to People, the singer appeared on internet personality Brittany Broski’s show, Royal Court, which was released on Wednesday, February 25.

During the episode, he discussed music, unusual song concepts, and a moment from his grandmother’s funeral that he still considers “inappropriate.”

While chatting about unexpected places that could inspire songs, Styles jokingly suggested that a crematorium might be one. The comment prompted him to recall the memory from his grandmother’s funeral.

“I remember being at my grandma’s funeral, and as the bell started, it just went ‘the long and winding road’ (referencing The Beatles song), and it made me laugh,” Styles admitted.

“It feels so inappropriate,” he continued. “And then I just started thinking about inappropriate cremation songs… And then I was off.”

Apart from this story, Styles spoke about his upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, which will be released on March 6. He said he enjoyed making the album and feels the title reflects how life should be lived, with a balance between love, work, and fun.

“Loving and moving through your life with love and taking a break every now and then to have some fun, I think, is a really good way to approach your life,” he added. “That’s what I felt like I did the last couple of years, and it led to positive changes in my life.”

The singer is set to begin his Together, Together residency tour in May. The tour will start in Amsterdam and include shows in London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney. His Madison Square Garden shows will be his only performances in the United States.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 3:48 PM IST
Who Is Harry Styles? Know Why This Singer Laughed During His Grandmother’s Funeral, Admits ‘It Feels So Inappropriate’

Who Is Harry Styles? Know Why This Singer Laughed During His Grandmother’s Funeral, Admits ‘It Feels So Inappropriate’

