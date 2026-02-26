LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback A Day Before Release: HC Stays Release Of 'Love- Jihad' Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback A Day Before Release: HC Stays Release Of ‘Love- Jihad’ Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

On Thursday (February 26), the Kerala High Court stayed the release of Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in response to petitions challenging the film’s censor certification.

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 26, 2026 15:18:34 IST

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback A Day Before Release: HC Stays Release Of ‘Love- Jihad’ Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

On Thursday (February 26), the Kerala High Court stayed the release of Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in response to petitions challenging the film’s censor certification. The movie had been scheduled to release in theatres tomorrow.

 

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas also directed the Central Board of Film Certification to re-examine the matter.

This development follows interim applications filed by the petitioners contesting the certification granted to the film.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 2:45 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

