TV Stars Turn Bollywood Divas: Aditi Bhatia, Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha Make Big Screen Debut With ‘The Kerala Story 2’ – Net Worth, Career & Education Revealed

After the massive buzz surrounding The Kerala Story, the franchise is back with its much-anticipated sequel, The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond. The film is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada on February 27, 2026.

Aditi Bhatia

Born on October 29, 1999, in Mumbai, Aditi Bhatia stepped into the entertainment industry at a very young age. While balancing her education, she appeared as a child artist in several films including Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Train, Chance Pe Dance, and Sargoshiyan. In Vivah, she portrayed Rajni, the daughter of Alok Nath and Seema Biswas’ characters.

On television, Aditi featured in shows such as Tashan-e-Ishq, Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, Comedy Circus, and Khatra Khatra Khatra. However, she gained widespread recognition with Ye Hai Mohabbatein, where she played Ruhi Bhalla, daughter of Raman Bhalla (played by Karan Patel).

Now 27, Aditi completed her schooling at Thakur Public School in Kandivali and later graduated from Mumbai University. She often shares moments with her mother, Bina Bhatia, on social media.

In The Kerala Story 2, Aditi essays the role of Divya, a Hindu woman who falls in love with a Muslim man. The storyline intensifies as her parents approach the police station to file a POCSO complaint, alleging forced religious conversion of their 16-year-old daughter. Divya, however, stands firm in defending her partner.

According to reports, Aditi’s estimated net worth is between ₹20–25 crore.

Ulka Gupta

Ulka Gupta rose to fame at a young age with her powerful portrayal of Rani Lakshmi Bai in the historical television series Jhansi Ki Rani. Her performance as the fearless queen won her immense appreciation nationwide.

Born on April 12, 1997, in Mumbai, Ulka grew up in a family connected to the entertainment world. Her father, Gagan Gupta, supported her acting ambitions early on, paving the way for her entry into television as a child artist. Despite the demands of long shooting schedules, she maintained a strong focus on her education.

Over the years, Ulka expanded her portfolio with roles in television, regional cinema, and Bollywood projects. In 2026, she returned to mainstream Hindi cinema with a leading role in The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond. The trailer generated significant online buzz, with audiences both praising its intensity and debating its sensitive themes.

Her role in the sequel marks a pivotal moment in her career, reflecting her choice to take on bold and challenging characters. Reports suggest her net worth stands between ₹5–8 crore.

Aishwarya Ojha

Aishwarya Ojha is an emerging Indian actress, model, and trained classical dancer steadily carving her niche in the industry. She gained national recognition for portraying Mata Sita in the mythological web series Ramyug.

With her graceful screen presence and strong foundation in performing arts, Aishwarya is regarded as one of the promising new faces in Indian entertainment. She was raised in a culturally enriched and supportive environment, participating in dance and drama from a young age. Though she keeps her personal life private, she has acknowledged her family’s unwavering encouragement throughout her journey.

In The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond, Aishwarya plays a powerful female character navigating intense emotional and social challenges. The film’s trailer has already sparked conversations due to its gripping narrative.

Her reported net worth is estimated to be between ₹1–3 crore.

