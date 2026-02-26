LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments

Leaked photos from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s “Virosh” wedding in Udaipur have set social media abuzz. From vibrant Haldi rituals to a grand Sangeet night, private family moments and traditional Telugu–Kodava ceremonies are winning hearts online.

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: ‘Virosh’ Haldi & Sangeet Photos Leak Online
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: ‘Virosh’ Haldi & Sangeet Photos Leak Online

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 26, 2026 10:58:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments

The internet has become a lively space because the long-awaited wedding of South cinema’s most famous couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, has finally become real.

The couple’s wedding events for “Virosh” have begun in Udaipur, which has led to social media platforms becoming active after the release of private photographs. Fans who have followed their journey since Geetha Govindam are now getting their first real look at the private ceremonies taking place within the fortified luxury of their palace venue.

The Haldi setup displays vibrant colors, which combine with private family moments to create special moments about a celebration that had been kept secret.

You Might Be Interested In

Cinematic Romance Meets Tradition in Leaked Wedding Rituals

The leaked imagery shows an attractive combination of cultural heritage elements that display the beginning of traditional Telugu and Kodava rituals.



The viral photo shows families coming together to perform an auspicious exchange of coconut and betel leaves, which marks the official start of the wedding ceremonies. The venue design takes its aesthetic inspiration from natural elements through the “Virosh” theme, which designers used to create customized decorations and floral displays.

The couple’s indigenous heritage gets paid tribute through their family-based rituals which they perform in front of their close relatives.



Exclusive Glimpses of the Virosh Haldi and Sangeet Festivities

The leaked images show both the funeral ceremonies and the lively festivities that accompany a celebrity wedding. The Haldi ceremony photos show a “sunshine yellow” theme that shows the couple with their close friends who belonged to the “groom squad” and “bride squad” that included Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba.

The Sangeet night event used its entire space as an exhibition space to showcase the couple’s personal travel photographs and their informal selfies, which they had taken throughout their life together.

The personalized element has established a strong bond with fans because it makes “Wedding of Virosh” appear as a collective success for all fans who supported their relationship during the past ten years.

Also Read: Virosh Wedding Turns Cinematic? Rashmika–Vijay Dance Sparks Geetha Govindam Nostalgia, Leaving Fans In Awe!

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 10:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: leaked wedding photosrashmika mandannaUdaipur WeddingVijay DeverakondaViRosh wedding

RELATED News

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Who Is Harvey Weinstein? Convicted Sex Offender Hires Rape Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ahead of 3rd New York Rape Trial

TV Stars Turn Bollywood Divas: Aditi Bhatia, Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha Make Big Screen Debut With ‘The Kerala Story 2’ – Net Worth, Career & Education Revealed

VIROSH Goes Official! Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deveraonda Get Married As Per Telugu Rituals In Dreamy Ceremony At Udaipur Resort

ED Names Ranya Rao In Gold Smuggling Chargesheet; Big Revelations Loom In High-Profile Twist

LATEST NEWS

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

The Man Who Wants to Give AI a Soul

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments

QUICK LINKS