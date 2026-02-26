Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments

The internet has become a lively space because the long-awaited wedding of South cinema’s most famous couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, has finally become real.

The couple’s wedding events for “Virosh” have begun in Udaipur, which has led to social media platforms becoming active after the release of private photographs. Fans who have followed their journey since Geetha Govindam are now getting their first real look at the private ceremonies taking place within the fortified luxury of their palace venue.

The Haldi setup displays vibrant colors, which combine with private family moments to create special moments about a celebration that had been kept secret.

Cinematic Romance Meets Tradition in Leaked Wedding Rituals

The leaked imagery shows an attractive combination of cultural heritage elements that display the beginning of traditional Telugu and Kodava rituals.







The viral photo shows families coming together to perform an auspicious exchange of coconut and betel leaves, which marks the official start of the wedding ceremonies. The venue design takes its aesthetic inspiration from natural elements through the “Virosh” theme, which designers used to create customized decorations and floral displays.

The couple’s indigenous heritage gets paid tribute through their family-based rituals which they perform in front of their close relatives.

Officially married! 💍✨ So happy seeing @iamRashmika & @TheDeverakonda reach this beautiful milestone. 🥹🤍

Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter & togetherness. Forever cheering as a proud, emotional fan. 💛🌸#TheWeddingOfVirosh 💍✨#Virosh pic.twitter.com/5M9JoKxklt — ⋆.˚🦋༘⋆ (@kumkum___13) February 26, 2026







Exclusive Glimpses of the Virosh Haldi and Sangeet Festivities

The leaked images show both the funeral ceremonies and the lively festivities that accompany a celebrity wedding. The Haldi ceremony photos show a “sunshine yellow” theme that shows the couple with their close friends who belonged to the “groom squad” and “bride squad” that included Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba.

The Sangeet night event used its entire space as an exhibition space to showcase the couple’s personal travel photographs and their informal selfies, which they had taken throughout their life together.

The personalized element has established a strong bond with fans because it makes “Wedding of Virosh” appear as a collective success for all fans who supported their relationship during the past ten years.

Also Read: Virosh Wedding Turns Cinematic? Rashmika–Vijay Dance Sparks Geetha Govindam Nostalgia, Leaving Fans In Awe!