Carry On Jatta 4 Teaser OUT: Gippy Grewal And Binnu Dhillon Promises Nostalgic Laughter, Pays Tribute To Jaswinder Bhalla’s Timeless Legacy

Carry On Jatta 4 Teaser Out: The teaser of Carry On Jatta 4 is out, bringing back the signature chaos and humour that made the franchise a fan favourite. This time, the film blends comedy with emotion, offering a tribute to veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla.

Teaser Blends Comedy With Emotional Tribute

Sharing the teaser, Gippy Grewal highlighted the deep impact Jaswinder Bhalla had on Punjabi cinema. He described him as more than just an entertainer, saying his work continues to connect with audiences across generations.

The upcoming film promises the same comic confusion the series is known for, but with an added emotional layer. Bhalla, who passed away in 2025, will be seen in the film through a posthumous appearance, making it a special watch for fans.

Star-Studded Cast Returns

Along with Gippy Grewal, the film features a strong ensemble including Sargun Mehta, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol and Jasmin Bajwa, among others. Directed by Smeep Kang, who has helmed earlier parts of the franchise, the film aims to carry forward its legacy of light-hearted entertainment and comic timing.

Release Date And Expectations

Carry On Jatta 4 is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2026.

The franchise has built a strong fan base over the years, and the latest instalment is expected to draw audiences with its mix of nostalgia, humour and a heartfelt tribute to one of Punjabi cinema’s most loved comedians.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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