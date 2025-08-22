Celina Jaitly Mourns Son At Grave, Says: ‘I Wished There Were Medicines I Could Take’

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly was in a recent visit to the grave site of her child, Shamsher, one of her twin sons who died shortly after birth. In an incredibly personal post addressed to her audience, Celina poured out what an absolute trauma the death of her mother was to visit on her and on her husband, Peter Haag, now.







Her words created a very graphic image of a mother’s love and the long-lasting agony of the loss that all people who have been in the same situation can react to.

Celina Silent Cradle: A Mother’s Longing

Celina courageously narrated how the raw feeling of despair enveloped her holding Shamsher for the first and the last time, on how helpless she felt. One of her regrets, one many grieving parents will understand, was that she wished there were medicines to numb the pain.

This heart-rending confession shows the individual and, in many cases, intolerable, nature of the loss of a child and that no solution in the outside world can ease the pain. The picture of an empty crib, where there was once a dream, is a clear pointer of what has been unsuccessfully taken away and the footprint left in the heart of the parent.

Celina Echoes of Love: Finding Strength in Memories

With the intense sadness as well, Celina also put forward the expression of the paradigm of the power of love and memory. She described how she used to gain strength and comfort in the support of her other children and how her husband had been supportive.

Life and death were mercifully short with a lot of tragedy surrounding it but Hamsher is a part of their family history that reminds them how precious one moment can be. The fact that Celina came forth with her experience is of great reflection to the fact that we can always count on humanity and that it is okay to mourn.

