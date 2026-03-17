Celina Jaitly’s Brother Refuses Contact Amid UAE Detention- Know What Went Wrong In The Family

The Delhi High Court has closed a petition filed by actress Celina Jaitly after it was informed that her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, does not wish to remain in contact with her. According to ANI, the case was heard by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who disposed of the matter after learning that Vikrant had declined communication during consular interactions.

Celina had approached the court seeking help from the Ministry of External Affairs to establish contact with her brother, a retired Army officer currently detained in the United Arab Emirates. She had also requested that he receive proper legal assistance and regular updates about his well-being.

During the hearing, it was stated that Vikrant had been granted consular access several times since his detention. Officials from the Indian mission reportedly met him on nine occasions, and a detailed report from the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi outlining these meetings was submitted by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma.

The report further noted that Vikrant clearly expressed during one meeting that he does not wish to communicate with his sister at this time and is also not interested in accepting legal assistance for now. It was also conveyed that decisions about his legal representation would be handled by his wife.

Following the proceedings, Celina Jaitly shared a statement on Instagram thanking the court and the government. She said her petition was motivated by concern for her brother’s safety and well-being, especially since he is in a foreign country and their parents are no longer alive. Despite dealing with her own personal challenges, including ongoing matrimonial issues, she felt responsible for ensuring he was not left without support.

She also expressed relief upon learning that the Ministry of External Affairs had been providing regular consular access and taking steps to safeguard his legal rights and welfare. She said the involvement of Indian authorities reassured her that her brother was receiving necessary support.

Celina further thanked the legal teams and supporters involved, reiterating that her main concern was her brother’s safety, dignity, and fair treatment. She added that she remains hopeful and appreciative of the government’s continued efforts.

The case had been under consideration for several weeks. Earlier, on February 10, the High Court had directed the Ministry of External Affairs to arrange a meeting with Vikrant to understand his preferences regarding legal representation and explore possible options in the UAE.

At one stage, the court suggested that a UAE-based law firm, Khalid Al Maree and Partners, could represent him, and the central government even issued a letter to facilitate this. However, it was clarified that Vikrant was free to choose any legal representative of his preference.

The proceedings also addressed the legal assistance framework between India and the UAE, with government counsel highlighting certain limitations under the bilateral treaty, particularly concerning direct access to detained foreign nationals.

ALSO READ: Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know