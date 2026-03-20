Cocktail 2 Teaser Drops In Theatres: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon Sharing Beach Vibes, Road Trips And Love Triangle Twist?- All You Need To Know

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, is all set to turn up the heat this summer. The teaser of the upcoming film was unveiled in theatres on June 19, coinciding with the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 classic Cocktail, which featured Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most beloved rom-coms, Cocktail set high expectations for its sequel. With Cocktail 2 on the horizon, anticipation is soaring. While fans are eager to discover the new storyline, the teaser offers glimpses of what’s in store.

Though the teaser hasn’t been released online yet, the makers have dropped a track titled “Jab Talak.” The brief clip showcases Kriti, Shahid, and Rashmika grooving at a beach party, echoing the vibe of the iconic “Tumhi Ho Bandhu” from the original film.

The trio is seen enjoying a lively beachside celebration—dancing, drinking, and soaking in the carefree atmosphere. Clips from the teaser are already going viral, with fans praising the cast’s chemistry. One user commented that the entire cast is ‘serving’ in the teaser, calling it fun and breezy.

From the initial glimpse, the film appears to retain the essence of its predecessor, once again centring on a love triangle involving two women and a man. Who falls for whom—and what twists this story brings—remains to be seen.

Earlier, on Friday (March 13), the first looks of the lead trio were unveiled alongside the teaser announcement. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 19. In the released still, Shahid, Rashmika, and Kriti are seen posing in a car by the beach on a sunny day.

The original Cocktail (2012), set in London, revolved around a love triangle between Gautam, Veronica, and Meera—played by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty respectively—capturing the complexities of modern relationships.

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