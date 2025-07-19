‘Coldplay Affair’ Parodied At MLB Game: Phillies’ Kiss Cam Recreates Viral Scandal Moment

In a surreal moment where corporate scandal met baseball comedy, the Philadelphia Phillies brought a viral internet controversy straight to the stadium. During a recent game at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies’ iconic mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, stole the spotlight with a cheeky parody of the now-infamous “Coldplay kiss cam” incident.

The viral video that inspired the parody was from a data firm‘s CEO, Andy Byron from Astronomer, and the company‘s head of HR, Kristin Cabot, caught on the kiss cam during a Coldplay concert in Boston. The moment kicked up significant ire on social media – allegations of an affair erupted almost immediately after the footage was posted.

Lol this is hilarious. The Phillies had a kiss cam and had the Phillie Phanatic re-enact the Coldplay affair😂pic.twitter.com/0HDlr7feGF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 19, 2025

In the original concert video, the couple ducked their heads and attempted to hide as they appeared on the big screen. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin added fuel to the fire by commenting, “Oh look at these two… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” a remark that turned a private moment into a public spectacle.

Now, it just so happens that this story has taken a new turn, this time on the diamond. In a recent game between the Phillies and Los Angeles Angels, the Phillie Phanatic took the incident live on the stadium’s kiss cam. The mascot delivered the same cringe–worthy ducking, and the famous embrace, amid cheers and loud laughter from the fans.

A fan posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it: “Lol this is hilarious. The Phillies had a kiss cam and had the Phillie Phanatic re-enact the Coldplay affair.” The video has since gone viral, with users calling it “the crossover episode we didn’t know we needed.”

Social media erupted with reactions. One user wrote, “This is how you stay culturally relevant,” while another commented, “The Phillie Phanatic understood the assignment.” Another post quipped, “This is corporate drama meets sports theatre 10/10.”

The Coldplay kiss incident, which led to Byron and Cabot being placed on leave and an internal company investigation, has become a modern cultural moment, blending office ethics with internet meme culture. The Phillies’ parody only amplified the conversation, turning an HR scandal into prime-time comedy.

As the original couple remains under scrutiny, the sports world has clearly found a humorous way to reflect on the incident proving once again how fast real-life moments can become entertainment in the age of social media.

