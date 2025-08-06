LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Could Taylor Swift Really Own the Kansas City Chiefs? Here’s What We Know

Could Taylor Swift Really Own the Kansas City Chiefs? Here’s What We Know

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce has boosted the Kansas City Chiefs’ popularity and value, with owner Clark Hunt confirming the attention is genuine. While no official ownership plans exist, NFL rules allow celebrity minority investors, making Swift’s potential stake possible.

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce has boosted the Kansas City Chiefs’ popularity and value
Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce has boosted the Kansas City Chiefs’ popularity and value

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 6, 2025 08:59:52 IST

In a development that seems lifted from a Hollywood plot, there is increasing speculation about Taylor Swift possibly becoming a co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs. Although it seems like an improbable fantasy, there could be additional elements to the narrative that are not immediately obvious.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Weighs In as Taylor Swift’s Influence Grows in Kansas City

The speculation arose when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was questioned about whether the league would permit Swift to invest in a team. His reply? A grin and a sure, “If she’s intrigued, I believe she has the capacity to accomplish it.” That was sufficient to ignite the gossip chain.
Up to now, there has been no official statement from Swift or her team regarding any ownership ambitions. However, considering her connection with Chiefs superstar Travis Kelc and the clear influence she’s had on the team’s fame it’s straightforward to understand why the concept has traction. Since she started going to games, the Chiefs have experienced a significant rise in media coverage, merchandise sales, and an influx of fans, many of whom are young and female.

Taylor Swift’s Financial Power Sparks Ownership Talk as Clark Hunt Praises Authenticity

Team owner Clark Hunt has expressed how genuine the attention has been, stressing that the relationship between Swift and Kelce is not a marketing ploy. Nevertheless, the figures reveal the truth: certain reports suggest her participation has contributed almost a billion dollars in value to the Chiefs and the wider NFL brand.
Ownership would be achievable. NFL regulations permit celebrity investors to acquire minority interests, provided they follow the appropriate procedures. And Swift definitely possesses the financial strength to realize it.
At the moment, it’s merely a speculation. However, if Taylor Swift chooses to enter the realm of sports, the NFL particularly the Chiefs would likely welcome her without hesitation.
Tags: Kansas City ChiefsTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce

RELATED News

Grayson Dolan Announces Engagement To Eleni Stamoulis – Former YouTuber Shares Stunning Photos Of the Special Moment With Fans
A New Darkness Rises: Matt Smith Joins ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ In Key Villain Role
Jeff Buckley’s Timeless Legacy: Decades Later, His Music And Voice Continue To Inspire Fans Across The World
Diddy’s Legal Team Reaches Out to Trump for Pardon, But Hopes Appear Slim
Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Hogan Questions His Death: ‘We Don’t Have Cancer in Our Family’

LATEST NEWS

Prince Andrew Was Consumed by Sex, Slept With 1000+ Women, From Porn Stars to Bartenders, New Book Claims
CM Punk Takes A Swipe At Roman Reigns After WWE Raw Beatdown: ‘At Least I Still Have My Shoes’
Stock Market Today: Markets Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Signals, Indian Traders Await RBI Decision
MJF Reveals Bad Bunny’s Shocking Pro Wrestling Fandom: ‘This Is Wild’
Chikungunya Outbreak Hits China Hard With Thousands Infected, CDC Issues Urgent Travel Alerts
Sara Ali Khan Shares Healpline Numbers For Uttarkashi Cloudburst
Supreme Court Hears The Plea Challenging The 2018 Amendments To The Prevention Of Corruption Act
John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Trump Clueless? POTUS ‘Unaware’ US Still Buys Uranium From Russia While Targeting India Over Oil Trade
Could Taylor Swift Really Own the Kansas City Chiefs? Here’s What We Know
Could Taylor Swift Really Own the Kansas City Chiefs? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Could Taylor Swift Really Own the Kansas City Chiefs? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Could Taylor Swift Really Own the Kansas City Chiefs? Here’s What We Know
Could Taylor Swift Really Own the Kansas City Chiefs? Here’s What We Know
Could Taylor Swift Really Own the Kansas City Chiefs? Here’s What We Know
Could Taylor Swift Really Own the Kansas City Chiefs? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?