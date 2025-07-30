Court Demands Rhea Chakraborty’s Reply As CBI Closure Report In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

The Sushant Singh Rajput case of death, which has held the country’s attention for years, has witnessed a new twist. Rhea Chakraborty is under notice from a Mumbai court to respond to a closure report filed by the CBI. This procedural step is important as it gives a chance to the “original informant/victim/aggrieved person,” Chakraborty herself in this case, to raise objection to the findings of the investigating agency.

The CBI had reportedly submitted its closure report in March 2025, wrapping up its investigation into the death of the actor, who died on June 14, 2020. This development ensures that all sides are given an opportunity to be heard before the court rules on the acceptance of the report.

The CBI’s Verdict: Eliminating Foul Play

After a lengthy and highly scrutinized investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed its closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The report, filed after almost five years of investigation, allegedly stated that there was no evidence to prove that the actor’s death was caused by foul play. This conclusion was reached through internal examination of the crime scene, forensic analysis, expert opinions, and witness statements.

The CBI report had stated that everything denied claims that there were possible abetting signs that could have contributed to the late star Rajput’s end via suicide. That finding, if the court comes to adopt it, would be a pivotal moment in a case that has been rife with rumor and conflicting versions ever since it began.

Rhea’s Initial Complaint: Accusations Against Sisters of Rajput

It’s also important to keep in mind that Rhea Chakraborty herself filed a complaint about the situation. Her complaint was against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh and a doctor, for allegedly providing the prescription medicines to Rajput without any medical supervision. Chakraborty alleged that Rajput, suffering from bipolar disorder, would often stop taking his medication and that his sister was texting to get drugs for him, further alleging that he lacked mental faculties to take the medicines being prescribed, and that the prescription used was forged.

The present notice in court to Rhea Chakraborty is strictly for her reply to the CBI’s closure report on her complaint, which allows her to raise objections to the agency’s decision to close down this specific portion of the investigation. The case will be heard again on August 12, by which time Chakraborty is to have filed her reply.

