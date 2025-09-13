Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1: Japanese Dark Anime Opens With A Bang, Rakes-In Rs.12 Crore
Home > Entertainment > Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1: Japanese Dark Anime Opens With A Bang, Rakes-In Rs.12 Crore

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1: Japanese Dark Anime Opens With A Bang, Rakes-In Rs.12 Crore

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened to massive success in India, earning ₹12.6 crore net on its first day. Released in multiple languages, the film broke records as the biggest non-Hollywood anime release in India and the fourth highest-grossing Japanese movie worldwide in 2025.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1 (Pic Credit: X)
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1 (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 13, 2025 08:34:27 IST

Demon Slayer Infinite Castle Box Office Collection Day 1: The anime film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -The Movie: Infinity Castle, is a film that has hit the Box Office. 

The Indian viewers responded with a huge wave to the Japanese dark fantasy action movie. Initially written in Japanese, it is also written in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1

The movie was directed by Haruo Sotozaki and is produced by Shueisha, Aniplex, Sony Pictures Networks, Toho Pictures and Crunchyroll with a run time of 155 minutes.

With nearly 2 months of delay since its release in Japan, the direct sequel to the fourth season of the anime television series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was released globally on September 12. It is also worth noting that it has become the fourth highest-grossing Japanese movie outside of Japan and the top-grossing movie in 2025 in Japan.

The film Natsuki Hanae starrer starred in India earned a business of Rs 12.6 crore net on its first day of release, according to the film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Its Indian box office collection was dominated by English and Hindi versions, and Kochi and Chennai were the ones with the highest occupancy rates. On Friday, 12 September, the movie had an overall occupancy of 39.61% in Japan.


Demon Slayer Plot

It is described by IMDb as follows: The Demon Slayer Corps are dragged into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira confront dreadful Upper Rank demons in a last-ditch struggle as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji starts.

According to the 2016-20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba arc entitled “Infinity Castle,” the film emerged as the biggest non-Hollywood film in India in terms of opening day pre-sales.

It surpassed Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s collection in India with a lifetime gross of approximately [?]10 crore. According to the report by Sacnilk, the film had grossed more than 10 crores tickets by the time it was not yet released. 



Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1: Japanese Dark Anime Opens With A Bang, Rakes-In Rs.12 Crore

TOP CATEGORIES

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1: Japanese Dark Anime Opens With A Bang, Rakes-In Rs.12 Crore
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1: Japanese Dark Anime Opens With A Bang, Rakes-In Rs.12 Crore
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1: Japanese Dark Anime Opens With A Bang, Rakes-In Rs.12 Crore
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1: Japanese Dark Anime Opens With A Bang, Rakes-In Rs.12 Crore

QUICK LINKS