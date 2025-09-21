Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Deok Noh has come on board to direct the Korean remake of hit Indian thriller ‘Drishyam’.

Speaking to Variety at the Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market., Choi Jae-won, president of Korea’s Anthology Studios shared the update.

Panorama Studios is backed by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, while Anthology Studios is founded by former Warner Bros. local Korean production head, Choi Jae-won (aka Jay Choi), “Parasite” actor Song Kang-ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon.

South Korean filmmaker Deok Noh broke through with the 2013 romantic comedy “Very Ordinary Couple,” which won the Asian New Talent Award at the Shanghai International Film Festival. She pivoted to a darker register with the 2015 newsroom thriller “The Exclusive: Beat the Devil’s Tattoo,” before moving into episodic storytelling with the sci-fi anthology “SF8” in 2020 and the Netflix mystery series “Glitch” in 2022, as per Variety/

Written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, the Malayalam-language “Drishyam” (2013) was headlined by superstar Mohanlal.

The film’s massive success led to hit remakes in multiple languages: in Kannada as Drishya (2014), starring Ravichandran; in Telugu as Drushyam (2014), starring Venkatesh; in Tamil as Papanasam (2015), starring Kamal Haasan; in Hindi as Drishyam (2015), starring Ajay Devgn; and in Sinhala as Dharmayuddhaya (2017), starring Jackson Anthony. (ANI)

