LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake

Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake

Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 23:31:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Deok Noh has come on board to direct the Korean remake of hit Indian thriller ‘Drishyam’.

Speaking to Variety at the Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market., Choi Jae-won, president of Korea’s Anthology Studios shared the update.

Panorama Studios is backed by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, while Anthology Studios is founded by former Warner Bros. local Korean production head, Choi Jae-won (aka Jay Choi), “Parasite” actor Song Kang-ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon.

South Korean filmmaker Deok Noh broke through with the 2013 romantic comedy “Very Ordinary Couple,” which won the Asian New Talent Award at the Shanghai International Film Festival. She pivoted to a darker register with the 2015 newsroom thriller “The Exclusive: Beat the Devil’s Tattoo,” before moving into episodic storytelling with the sci-fi anthology “SF8” in 2020 and the Netflix mystery series “Glitch” in 2022, as per Variety/

Written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, the Malayalam-language “Drishyam” (2013) was headlined by superstar Mohanlal.

The film’s massive success led to hit remakes in multiple languages: in Kannada as Drishya (2014), starring Ravichandran; in Telugu as Drushyam (2014), starring Venkatesh; in Tamil as Papanasam (2015), starring Kamal Haasan; in Hindi as Drishyam (2015), starring Ajay Devgn; and in Sinhala as Dharmayuddhaya (2017), starring Jackson Anthony. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: drishyamdrishyam-korean-remakefilmsmohanlal

RELATED News

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys
Director Of Dreams Christopher Nolan Elected As New President Of Hollywood’s Directors Guild (DGA)
Pawan Kalyan Roars At OG Pre Release Event, Gives Grand Entry Amid Rain, Forgets That He Is Deputy CM, WATCH
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says singer Zubeen Garg's last rites to be held at Kamarkuchi village on September 23
Tamil film 'Bad Girl' set to be released in Hindi

LATEST NEWS

More than 550,000 leave Gaza while Israel intensifies military operation
Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake
"Awakened feeling of patriotism in every person," says Amruta Fadnavis after watching 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With Gun-Firing Celebration After Pakistan’s 171 Runs vs India in Asia Cup- Fans Outraged Amid Recent India-Pak Tensions!
Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts
AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi
No Price Hike Tomorrow: Will Cigarettes And Alcohol Get Expensive Under Sin Tax As New GST Is Implemented From Tomorrow?
Delhi CM praises PM Modi for GST reforms says, "public to benefit directly"
Entire Israeli Army division moves into Gaza city
Zubeen Garg's death certificate mentions "drowning" as cause of death, Assam CM assures further probe
Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake
Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake
Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake
Deok Noh to direct 'Drishyam' Korean remake

QUICK LINKS