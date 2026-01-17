Dhamaal 4 Starring Ajay Devgn To Release On This Date, Avoids Clash With Dhurandhar 2 And Yash’s Toxic

Dhamaal 4, the famously funny fourth part of the hilarious comedy saga, has announced its theatrical release on June 12, 2026, thereby cleverly avoiding conflicts at the box office that involve Ajay Devgn’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic.

Official Announcement Buzz

On January 17, 2026, T-Series, through a funny fake “Dhamaal Times” front-page poster, announced the release date on social media. The tagline “Ab Dhamaal bola hai toh karna hi padega” was a good representation of the franchise’s chaotic nature. Initially, it was planned for the March 19 Eid, but the phase-out to mid-June makes it non-competitive with all other films, arriving just a week after Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Power-Packed Cast Reunion

Ajay Devgn leads the cast of the story that will be full of humor, along with the comedy stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Javed Jaaferi. The list grows to include the likes of Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. Thus, there will be no-stop laughing riots. The originator of the series, Indra Kumar, is back again to direct.

Series Legacy and Expectations

Beginning in 2007 with Dhamaal, a sleeper hit that over-₹70 crore, the sequels were Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019), combining slapstick, treasure hunts, and the chemistry of the ensemble. Fans are asking for a comeback after the mixed sequels, which have recently dried up the shoots that have been making up the family’s viewing gold.

Release Strategy Wins

Supported by T-Series, Devgn Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios, Dhamaal 4 avoids the March congestion created by Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic Christmas. This exclusive summer position will ensure the maximum number of film shows as well as audience, giving it the status of a post-summer vacation wave potential blockbuster.