LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja

Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja

The mixture of Dhanush's drawing power, Vignesh Raja's directorial style, and mounting fan speculation has already made Kara one of the most talked about films of the year 2026.

(Image Credit: @dhanushkraja via X)
(Image Credit: @dhanushkraja via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 15, 2026 13:14:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja

Pongal being celebrated, Dhanush, the leading actor of Tamil cinema, officially declared with great fanfare his next project, titled Kara, to the delight of his fans. The movie, which was earlier known as D54, is Dhanush’s 54th lead role and was disclosed through a captivating first-look poster that was uploaded onto his social media channels. The poster, depicting him in a savage and powerful manner, instantly created excitement on the internet, receiving positive comments and widespread reactions from fans and netizens across different platforms.

You Might Be Interested In

Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie Named ‘kara’, Check Here 

Kara is helmed by Vignesh Raja, recognized for his outstanding contribution to the crime thriller Por Thozhil, and is a venture of Vels Film International. The reveal of the title was remarkably coincided with the harvest festivities of Pongal and Sankranti, hence Fans getting a festive preview of the film’s dark and gritty side composition right from the start of the year. The production company and the director depicted Kara as a thriller filled with suspense and deep emotional connections keeping the viewers puzzled through the stunning visuals and the slogan that is part of the promotional materials.



Who Is Directing ‘Kara’? 

The movie’s crew was made up of a strong creative and technical team, music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Theni Eswar, and editing by Sreejith Sarang, alluding to a collaborative effort for a captivating cinema experience. Kara is said to be almost done with the production, and post-production is likely to begin very soon, therefore, the film has been marked for a summer 2026 theatrical release, hence it will be one of the first major Tamil films of the year. The mixture of Dhanush’s drawing power, Vignesh Raja’s directorial style, and mounting fan speculation has already made Kara one of the most talked about films of the year 2026.

Also Read: Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Series Ending Explained — Did Arjun Meena AKA Emraan Hashmi And His Team Bring Down Bada Choudhary’s Racket? All Secrets Uncovered

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 1:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: dhanushDhanush Kara first lookDhanush new moviesouth india news

RELATED News

Priyanka Chopra Goes Full Pirate Avatar in The Bluff – Nick Jonas Is in Awe

‘Jana Nayagan’ Case: Supreme Court Declines Producer’s Plea, Directs Madras High Court to Deliver Verdict

Hollywood Unzipped: Heidi Klum to Kourtney Kardashian, the Stars Who Owned the Nude Photoshoot

‘Gaadi Mein Sex Karo, Dilli Ki Thand Mein’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Slammed for Obscene Remark at Delhi Concert, Internet Calls It ‘Gira Hua Insaan’ | Watch Video

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Series Ending Explained — Did Arjun Meena AKA Emraan Hashmi And His Team Bring Down Bada Choudhary’s Racket? All Secrets Uncovered

LATEST NEWS

Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja

EXPLAINED: Why Virat Kohli Can Soon Lose Number One Position After Rare Failure In Rajkot

YouTube Rolls Out New Parental Control Feature: Allows To Set Time Limit Or Block Shorts For Kids, Here Is How It Works

Is Erfan Soltani Still Alive? Ayatollah Khamenei-Controlled Judiciary Issues Big Update On Iranian Protester’s Death Sentence

Indian-Origin US Woman Kills Two Sons Aged 5 & 7 In New Jersey: ‘My Wife Did Something To Them’, Husband Called Police As He Found His Kids Lifeless In Bed

What Could Be The Connection Between ‘Umair 7 Minute 11 Second Viral MMS Pakistan’ And ’19 minute Viral Video’? The Truth Will Shock You

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Posts 9.9% Q3 Net Profit, Strong Profitability on Stable Revenue, No Expansion Plans Yet

Shadowfax Technologies Set IPO To Launch: Fast-Growing Logistics Firm Promises Skyrocketing Profits- Everything Investors Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: India Vs Pakistan Match Tickets Sell Out In Minutes, Website Crashes Under Fan Rush

Realme To Unveil India’s First Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery, Check Specs, Price And Launch Date

Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja
Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja
Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja
Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja

QUICK LINKS