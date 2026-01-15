Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie ‘Kara’ On Pongal, To Be Directed By Vignesh Raja

Pongal being celebrated, Dhanush, the leading actor of Tamil cinema, officially declared with great fanfare his next project, titled Kara, to the delight of his fans. The movie, which was earlier known as D54, is Dhanush’s 54th lead role and was disclosed through a captivating first-look poster that was uploaded onto his social media channels. The poster, depicting him in a savage and powerful manner, instantly created excitement on the internet, receiving positive comments and widespread reactions from fans and netizens across different platforms.

Dhanush Unveils First Look Of New Movie Named ‘kara’, Check Here

Kara is helmed by Vignesh Raja, recognized for his outstanding contribution to the crime thriller Por Thozhil, and is a venture of Vels Film International. The reveal of the title was remarkably coincided with the harvest festivities of Pongal and Sankranti, hence Fans getting a festive preview of the film’s dark and gritty side composition right from the start of the year. The production company and the director depicted Kara as a thriller filled with suspense and deep emotional connections keeping the viewers puzzled through the stunning visuals and the slogan that is part of the promotional materials.







Who Is Directing ‘Kara’?

The movie’s crew was made up of a strong creative and technical team, music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Theni Eswar, and editing by Sreejith Sarang, alluding to a collaborative effort for a captivating cinema experience. Kara is said to be almost done with the production, and post-production is likely to begin very soon, therefore, the film has been marked for a summer 2026 theatrical release, hence it will be one of the first major Tamil films of the year. The mixture of Dhanush’s drawing power, Vignesh Raja’s directorial style, and mounting fan speculation has already made Kara one of the most talked about films of the year 2026.

