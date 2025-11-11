Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Actress Isha Deol, daughter of veteran actor Dharmendra, denied reports that her father had passed away. She said that he is in “stable and recovering” condition and asked for privacy.

Isha Deol comments on his father.

Isha Deol took to Instagram to stated, “The media seems to be on an overdrive spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We ask for everyone’s privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery.”







Fans’ Reaction

Fans and followers of Isha Deol acted quickly to send her messages of support and prayers for the health of her father. The post provided clarity to a possible misinformation to circulating on social media and news platforms.

In Isha Deol’s comments and Instagram post, she confirms that Dharmendra is alive and recovering with the family as a whole. She also asked the media and family for privacy during this time of recovery for her family.

This article is based on official statements made by Isha Deol on social media. Any reports claiming otherwise are false. The content is for informational purposes only and does not speculate on the health of any individual.