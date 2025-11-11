LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

Actress Isha Deol refutes false media reports about her father Dharmendra’s demise, confirming he is stable and recovering. She urges fans and media to respect the family’s privacy during this time.

Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 10:02:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Actress Isha Deol, daughter of veteran actor Dharmendra, denied reports that her father had passed away. She said that he is in “stable and recovering” condition and asked for privacy.

Isha Deol comments on his father.

Isha Deol took to Instagram to stated, “The media seems to be on an overdrive spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We ask for everyone’s privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery.”  



Fans’ Reaction 

Fans and followers of Isha Deol acted quickly to send her messages of support and prayers for the health of her father. The post provided clarity to a possible misinformation to circulating on social media and news platforms. 

In Isha Deol’s comments and Instagram post, she confirms that Dharmendra is alive and recovering with the family as a whole. She also asked the media and family for privacy during this time of recovery for her family.

This article is based on official statements made by Isha Deol on social media. Any reports claiming otherwise are false. The content is for informational purposes only and does not speculate on the health of any individual.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 10:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: actor health newsBollywood newsbollywood-updatescelebrity news IndiadharmendraDharmendra aliveDharmendra death rumorsfalse newshome-hero-pos-6Isha DeolIsha Deol InstagramMumbai news

RELATED News

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Dharmendra Health Update: Son Sunny Deol’s Team Issues BIG Statement, All You Need To Know

Dharmendra Latest Health Update: Hema Malini Issues Big Statement, Says He Is…

Which Hospital Is Dharmendra Admitted To? Here’s What We Know So Far

Fact Check: Actor Dharmendra is Alive! Rumour About His Death Said

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (11.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Vodafone Idea Share Price Rises Over 3% As Losses Narrow And ARPU Improves In Q2FY26

More Pollution Curbs In Delhi As AQI Worsens To ‘Severe’ Category

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (11-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

“Heartbreaking Scenes In Delhi”: Israel Envoy After The Red Fort Car Blast

‘Focus On Bihar, Not Fear’: Prashant Kishor Urges Voters Amid Security Concerns After Delhi Blast

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 11-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Blast: Lal Qila Metro Station Shut Amid After Car Explosion In Red Fort Vicinity

Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1: Strong Start As Edtech Giant Opens Subscription; GMP At ₹3 Signals Steady Demand

Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False
Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False
Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False
Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

QUICK LINKS