Why Dharmendra Was Called The ‘He-Man Of Bollywood’: The Legacy Of India’s Iconic Star

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday at his residence in Mumbai following a brief illness. He was 89 years old, just days away from celebrating his 90th birthday on December 8, 2025. His last rites are scheduled to be performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium.

Dharmendra’s Recent Health Struggles

Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after experiencing breathlessness. Following weeks of medical care, he was discharged on November 12.

Several Bollywood celebrities have paid their respects to the late actor. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the latest to visit the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where his last rites will take place. Both actors had previously visited Dharmendra during his hospital stay.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who collaborated with Dharmendra in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared his grief on social media. He wrote, “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry ….”

Why Was Dharmendra Called The ‘He Man Of Bollywood?

Dharmendra’s iconic title, ‘He-Man,’ reflects his powerful screen presence and persona. The term, along with others like ‘Robin Hood,’ originates from Hollywood and signifies valiant heroes. While Robin Hood represents a savior of the poor, a ‘He-Man’ is recognized for courage and strength.

In the 1960s, Dharmendra’s first major shirtless role in 1966’s Phool Aur Patthar showcased his commanding physique and charisma. This performance captured audiences’ attention and solidified his reputation as a formidable hero. The title ‘He-Man’ has remained associated with him ever since.

