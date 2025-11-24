LIVE TV
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Veteran Actor' Son Sunny Deol Breaks Down During Final Rites In Mumbai, Watch!

Dharmendra: Legendary actor Dharmendra, known as the He-Man of Indian Cinema, passed away at the age of 89, leaving millions of fans across the country heartbroken. One of the most respected and beloved figures in Indian film history, his death marks the end of an era that shaped generations of moviegoers.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 24, 2025 18:13:20 IST

Dharmendra: Legendary actor Dharmendra, known as the He-Man of Indian Cinema, passed away at the age of 89, leaving millions of fans across the country heartbroken. One of the most respected and beloved figures in Indian film history, his death marks the end of an era that shaped generations of moviegoers.

Deol Sons Carry Father’s Final Rites

The final rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium, where his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol carried out the last rituals.

His wife and veteran actress Hema Malini, along with his children Sunny, Bobby, and Esha Deol, were present as the family bid farewell to the iconic star. Tributes have begun pouring in from fans, colleagues, political leaders, and friends who grew up admiring his body of work and celebrating his extraordinary journey.

End Of An Era For Indian Cinema

Dharmendra breathed his last in Mumbai, the city that witnessed his rise from a young hopeful to one of the most enduring superstars of Bollywood.

Over a career spanning six decades, he delivered a long list of memorable films that cemented his place among India’s greatest screen legends.

Audiences admired him not only for his strong on-screen persona and action-packed roles but also for the warmth, humility, and charm he carried off-screen. His rare combination of toughness and tenderness made him a household name and a timeless favourite across generations.

A Legacy That Lives On

With his passing, Bollywood loses a pillar, an actor whose films, dialogues, and iconic performances remain deeply woven into India’s cultural memory.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 6:13 PM IST
