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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1300 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1300 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its historic box office run, crossing the ₹1300 crore mark worldwide within just 11 days of release. The film remains unstoppable both in India and overseas markets.

Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 29, 2026 09:02:02 IST

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1300 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its historic box office run, crossing the ₹1300 crore mark worldwide within just 11 days of release. The film remains unstoppable both in India and overseas markets.

Storms Past ₹1300 Crore Globally

After a record-breaking opening week, Dhurandhar 2 has now joined the elite ₹1300 crore club, cementing its position among the biggest Indian blockbusters. The film had already crossed ₹1000 crore in under 10 days and kept adding massive numbers despite weekday slowdowns.

Trade estimates suggest that the film’s worldwide gross has surged steadily, driven by strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewership across regions.

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Strong Hold In India And Overseas

The film has performed exceptionally well in the domestic market, contributing a major chunk to the overall collection. At the same time, its overseas performance has also been impressive, adding significantly to the global total.

Even after the initial weekend frenzy, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to maintain a solid hold during weekdays, with collections picking up again over the second weekend.

Record-Breaking Run Continues

From day one, the film has been on a record-breaking spree. It became one of the fastest Indian films to enter the ₹1000 crore club and has continued to shatter benchmarks since then.

With its strong momentum, the Ranveer Singh starrer is now eyeing even bigger milestones and could push beyond current projections if the trend continues.

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1300 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1300 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1300 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1300 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1300 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1300 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

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