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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh Crosses Rs 1,791 Crore Globally, Overtakes Baahubali 2 In Historic Milestone Run

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh Crosses Rs 1,791 Crore Globally, Overtakes Baahubali 2 In Historic Milestone Run

Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1,791 crore globally in 50 days, surpassing Baahubali 2. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller sustains strong theatrical momentum with ₹1,000 crore+ domestic earnings, driven by franchise expansion, repeat viewership, and global reach.

Dhurandhar 2 BOX OFFICE
Dhurandhar 2 BOX OFFICE

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 11:20 IST

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh Crosses Rs 1,791 Crore Globally, Overtakes Baahubali 2 In Historic Milestone Run

The Indian film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has achieved its greatest success after fifty days of theatrical release. The Aditya Dhar film, which stars Ranveer Singh in his most important role, has recorded worldwide gross revenues that exceed Rs 1,791 crore. The historic achievement brings commercial success, but it also establishes a new order among Indian films that earn the most money. The spy-action thriller has surpassed all previous global box office earnings of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which maintained its position as the second highest-grossing film of all time. The movie achieved success because it maintained its box office performance through an extended period of time. 

The “Dhurandhar” phenomenon continues to attract viewers in its eighth week because of its intense action scenes and its large cast, which includes Arjun Rampal Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan. The film’s domestic performance has reached extraordinary levels as it became the first Hindi-language movie to reach Rs 1,000 crore in the Indian market, which places it right behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Decoding the Global Box Office Surge and Worldwide Revenue Boom 

The financial success of this sequel shows an unprecedented pattern because the producers implemented Strategic Franchise Multipliers to attract multiple audience groups. The “Dhurandhar” universe produced its story development through its narrative contents, which generated international box office earnings that reached Rs 426.35 crore. The film achieved success through its global distribution strategy, which positioned the movie as a premium cinematic experience instead of local content.

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Dhurandhar 2 Vs. Baahubali 2 Collection Till Now

Category Dhurandhar 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Worldwide Gross ₹1,791 crore
~₹1,800–₹1,900 crore (estimated peak)
India Net Collection ₹1,365.20 crore ~₹1,420 crore
Overseas Collection ₹426.35 crore ~₹370–₹450 crore
Milestone Fastest-growing post-pandemic blockbuster
Long-standing global benchmark
Genre Spy-action thriller Epic historical action drama
Box Office Run 50+ days strong theatrical hold
Extended global theatrical dominance
Key Strength Franchise expansion + repeat viewership
Massive pan-India + international appeal

The creators established a necessary theatrical experience through their combination of authentic sound design and intricate political storytelling, which protected the movie from the typical decline that affects films shown in theaters for extended periods.

Outpacing Historic Box Office Giants in a Global Box Office Surge 

The special quality of this Ranveer Singh movie exists because it achieves theatrical performance standards that modern blockbusters cannot meet after their first month. The production has maintained its audience presence because it has operated more than 900 screenings throughout India during its 50th day of operation.

Dhurandhar VS Dhurandhar 2 Collection

Category Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2
Worldwide Gross ₹1,120 crore (approx.) ₹1,791 crore
India Net Collection ₹860 crore (approx.) ₹1,365.20 crore
Overseas Collection ₹260 crore (approx.) ₹426.35 crore
Release Status Original blockbuster Sequel with expanded universe
Box Office Run Strong theatrical performance
Historic long-run dominance (50+ days)
Audience Reach Pan-India success Global breakout success
Franchise Impact Introduced franchise
Elevated franchise to global scale
Peak Position Top Indian grosser at release time
Surpasses Baahubali 2 milestone

The film has demonstrated that repeat viewership together with word-of-mouth recommendations drive long-term box office success more than promotional campaigns through its surpassing performance of Baahubali 2. The film’s extended theatrical run brought its total India box office revenue to Rs 1,365.20 crore which created a new benchmark for sequel success in the current post-pandemic movie industry.

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s Film Inches Forward With Rs 0.52 Crore, Enters 8th Week With Steady Momentum Amid Slowdown Buzz

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Tags: Aditya DharBaahubali 2dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 box officeranveer singh

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh Crosses Rs 1,791 Crore Globally, Overtakes Baahubali 2 In Historic Milestone Run

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh Crosses Rs 1,791 Crore Globally, Overtakes Baahubali 2 In Historic Milestone Run

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh Crosses Rs 1,791 Crore Globally, Overtakes Baahubali 2 In Historic Milestone Run
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh Crosses Rs 1,791 Crore Globally, Overtakes Baahubali 2 In Historic Milestone Run
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh Crosses Rs 1,791 Crore Globally, Overtakes Baahubali 2 In Historic Milestone Run
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh Crosses Rs 1,791 Crore Globally, Overtakes Baahubali 2 In Historic Milestone Run

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