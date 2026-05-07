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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s Film Inches Forward With Rs 0.52 Crore, Enters 8th Week With Steady Momentum Amid Slowdown Buzz

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s Film Inches Forward With Rs 0.52 Crore, Enters 8th Week With Steady Momentum Amid Slowdown Buzz

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ continues its strong box office run on day 49, earning Rs 0.52 crore domestically. Despite a slight dip, the espionage drama maintains momentum into its 8th week, taking its total collections past Rs 1,140 crore in India with steady global performance.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 10:40 IST

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s Film Inches Forward With Rs 0.52 Crore, Enters 8th Week With Steady Momentum Amid Slowdown Buzz

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 49: The movie Dhurandhar 2, which features Ranveer Singh as its lead actor, has continued to show strong performance in theaters for 49 days because of its high-quality espionage storytelling. The sequel, which Aditya Dhar directs, has maintained its box office performance through a challenging competitive market. The film reached its eighth week at the box office after it earned Rs 0.52 crore in domestic net revenue on Wednesday. The current revenue shows only a slight 5.5% decrease from yesterday’s total, yet the overall revenue analysis remains extremely impressive. The film has achieved historic blockbuster status through its entire Indian net collection, which now stands at Rs 1,140.17 crore because it surpasses the normal duration of big-budget sequel films.

Jaskirat Singh Rangi Effect: How a Spy Thriller Redefined Regional Earnings

The film maintains its charm through its main character who works as an undercover agent named Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film has achieved its special box office success because the main character operates in covert missions, which attract viewers in unconventional markets. The production retained its 859 active screenings across the country on its 49th day because people still wanted to see the film about the dangerous mission to the border. The film achieved its current level of stability because South India showed better results than any other market, which enabled it to become the first Bollywood film to reach Rs 300 crore in revenue. The film maintains its audience interest through its combination of intense action scenes and its detailed storytelling about political and underworld infiltration.

Dhurandhar 2: Week-wise Worldwide Trend

Week Days Covered Worldwide Collection (₹ Cr) Cumulative Total (₹ Cr)
Week 1 0–7 1,088 1,088
Week 2 8–14 ~639 ~1,727
Week 3 15–21 ~(included in milestone run) ~1,303–1,600 range (fluctuating trade estimates)
Week 4 22–28 ~166 ~1,766
Week 5 29–35 ~14–20 ~1,780+
Week 6 36–42 ~5–8 ~1,785–1,788
Week 7 43–49 ~3–6 ~1,790 approx
Week 8 (ongoing) 50+ ~0.3–1 per day Stabilising

Dhurandhar 2 Global Trajectory and the Quest for Worldwide Milestone Dominance

Dhurandhar 2 has reached international recognition according to its box office performance, which now approaches the second-highest-grossing position among Indian films while it seeks to surpass records established by major industry players. The overseas markets reached Rs 0.05 crore on day 49 which increased the total international gross to Rs 426.30 crore. The international tally now reaches Rs 1,790.91 crore because the domestic total of Rs 1,364.61 crore combines with international revenues.

You Might Be Interested In

Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Projects

🎬 Project 🎭 Genre 📅 Status ⏳ Expected Timeline
Pralay Zombie / Action Thriller Confirmed (Pre-production) Shoot: Aug 2026 onwards
Dhurandhar Franchise Expansion Spy / Action Universe Planned Post-Dhurandhar 2 run
Shaktimaan Superhero Development stage Late 2026–2027 (tentative)
Don 3 Action / Crime Uncertain (exit reports) Delayed / unknown
Untitled Historical Epic Period Drama Rumoured Not announced
Cameos / Franchise Roles Mixed Speculative 2026–2027

Dhurandhar 2: Worldwide Collection Of All Till Now 

Category Collection (₹ Crore)
India Net Collection 1,140.17
Overseas Collection 426.3
Worldwide Total 1,790.91

The film achieves impressive worldwide distribution because its 229-minute runtime restricts daily screening capacity. The film maintains viewer interest during two months through its Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal star power. The industry monitors the film’s theatrical run because it approaches its digital release in mid-May to determine whether it can achieve another revenue peak, which would increase its total earnings.

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 48: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Surges Past ₹1,790 Cr Worldwide Amid ‘Raja Shivaji’ Run

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s Film Inches Forward With Rs 0.52 Crore, Enters 8th Week With Steady Momentum Amid Slowdown Buzz

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s Film Inches Forward With Rs 0.52 Crore, Enters 8th Week With Steady Momentum Amid Slowdown Buzz

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s Film Inches Forward With Rs 0.52 Crore, Enters 8th Week With Steady Momentum Amid Slowdown Buzz
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s Film Inches Forward With Rs 0.52 Crore, Enters 8th Week With Steady Momentum Amid Slowdown Buzz
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s Film Inches Forward With Rs 0.52 Crore, Enters 8th Week With Steady Momentum Amid Slowdown Buzz
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s Film Inches Forward With Rs 0.52 Crore, Enters 8th Week With Steady Momentum Amid Slowdown Buzz

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