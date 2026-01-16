‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release Date Buzz: Aditya Dhar Breaks Silence on Clash With Yash’s ‘Toxic’

Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the first part, which was a great success and of which Ranveer Singh was the protagonist, is still shrouded in rumors regarding its release date of March 19, 2026. Director Aditya Dhar, the film is set for Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi pan-India rollout in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, the first day of the Roman calendar week is slated for the first look of Yash’s actioner Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, which is also targeting the same date; thus, the release of the sequel prompted talks of its lifting off the mat.

Clash Rumors Intensify

Whispers in the industry point towards Yash’s ambitious multilingual project, Toxic, which is supported by Geetu Mohandas and is supposed to be a challenge in the market due to the imminent teaser coming out. A discussion on YouTube featured the “2-way clash” and mentioned the first part of Dhurandhar’s Rs 597 crore net collection, which set a high bar for the sequel’s star cast that consists of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The audience is anxious about the distribution of viewers over the holidays.

Aditya Dhar is said to have alleviated fears with the help of a recent interview, where he talked about the importance of planning. “We are not rushing into any clash; the story demands the right timing for the maximum impact,” he is quoted as saying, thereby possibly indicating a change while not providing any specifics. Jio Studios and B62 Studios are going to concentrate on the world market, which was a major factor behind the original’s success.

What’s Next for Dhurandhar 2?

The second part will continue the saga of high-stakes covert operations that are based on true stories and will come up with more action. No official postponement announcement has been made so far on January 16, 2026, and thus, IMDb continues to list the release date as March 19. The exhibitors of South India have come up with the idea of developing dubbed versions for the film, which is a good step towards gaining its pan-India acceptance against Toxic’s Kannada-based roots.

Trade experts are predicting that Aditya Dhar might pre-pone or postpone, mirroring past box-office strategies. Ranveer Singh’s spy avatar returns, building on Netflix’s upcoming OTT drop for part one. Updates from makers will clarify the standoff.​

