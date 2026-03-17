Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: Get Ready To Watch Hamza’s Badla? Check Ticket Prices, Show Details And When Ranveer Singh’s Film Hits Theatres

The much-anticipated action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is finally set to hit theatres on Thursday, March 19, promising fans an intense continuation of the blockbuster spy saga.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which reportedly earned nearly ₹1300 crore worldwide. The new instalment brings back Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, whose mission of revenge forms the heart of the story.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: Star-studded cast and production

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the sequel features a powerful ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor in key roles.

The big-budget film is jointly backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and is positioned as one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: Paid previews and advance bookings

Although the official release date is March 19, the makers have scheduled special paid preview shows starting the night of March 18. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, these preview shows have already generated around ₹41 crore, indicating strong early momentum.

Advance bookings for the film opened across India on March 14, quickly building excitement among audiences eager to see Hamza’s next mission unfold on the big screen.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: Runtime and certification details

Just days ahead of release, the film received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The makers have locked the final runtime at three hours, 49 minutes and six seconds, making it one of the longest commercial releases in recent times.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: Overseas advance sales show strong demand

The film has also witnessed strong traction overseas. Early data suggests that premiere advance bookings in the United States have crossed around USD 982,374 across 678 locations and 1,684 shows, with nearly 61,491 tickets sold.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: Box office expectations

Trade analysts are optimistic about the film’s opening. Trade expert Sumit Kadel predicted on X that the Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle could earn ₹80–90 crore on its opening day.

Meanwhile, Suniel Wadhwa, co-founder and director at Karmic Films, earlier told Bollywood Hungama that the film’s Day-1 collection could largely be covered through paid preview shows.

If the buzz holds, trade insiders believe the film could potentially touch ₹500 crore by the end of its opening weekend, especially with the release coinciding with the Eid festive weekend.

Why expectations are sky-high

The first Dhurandhar film, released in December last year, became a massive global hit, grossing around ₹1300 crore worldwide. With Hamza’s revenge story continuing in the sequel, expectations for Dhurandhar: The Revenge are naturally high.

For fans of high-octane spy thrillers and Ranveer Singh’s energetic screen presence, March 19 promises a cinematic spectacle packed with action, emotion and Hamza’s long-awaited “badla.”

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