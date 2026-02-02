LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Releasing Tomorrow? Aditya Dhar And Ranveer Singh Drop A BIG Hint, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy- What We Know

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Releasing Tomorrow? Aditya Dhar And Ranveer Singh Drop A BIG Hint, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy- What We Know

Aditya Dhar’s “Tomorrow 12:12” hint sparks buzz that the Dhurandhar 2 teaser may drop soon, sending Ranveer Singh fans into a frenzy.

Is Dhurandhar 2 teaser coming? (Photo: IG/Ranveer Singh)
Is Dhurandhar 2 teaser coming? (Photo: IG/Ranveer Singh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 2, 2026 19:02:48 IST

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Releasing Tomorrow? Aditya Dhar And Ranveer Singh Drop A BIG Hint, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy- What We Know

Buzz around Dhurandhar 2 has reached a fever pitch after director Aditya Dhar shared a cryptic Instagram Story reading “Tomorrow 12:12”, sending fans into overdrive with speculation that the sequel’s teaser may finally drop on February 3.

With Ranveer Singh also engaging online and the film’s branding seemingly reflected in Dhar’s post, audiences are convinced a major update is hours away.

The excitement stems from the massive success of Dhurandhar, which released on December 5, 2025, and went on to become a box office juggernaut before finding a second wave of popularity on Netflix.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and featuring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, the spy thriller ended with a cliffhanger around the mysterious “Bade Saab”, setting the stage for a high-stakes sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar also posted in Instagram

Dhar’s latest social media tease has been widely interpreted as a countdown to the Dhurandhar 2 teaser. The colour, font, and timing of the post have led fans to believe the update is directly linked to the film. Comment sections across platforms are now flooded with heart-eye and fire emojis, as viewers eagerly await official confirmation.

While the makers have not explicitly stated that the teaser will release “tomorrow,” Dhar had earlier assured fans that it would arrive “in a few days.” This, combined with the “12:12” hint, has strengthened belief that the wait is nearly over.

Adding to the anticipation, behind-the-scenes photos from the sequel’s set have surfaced online in recent weeks. Reports suggest that Dhurandhar was initially conceived as a single, long narrative, but the team later chose to split it into two parts for creative reasons. Much of Dhurandhar 2 has already been filmed, with a few additional scenes now being added ahead of its release.

The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. It is expected to finally unravel the identity and role of “Bade Saab,” a mystery that has kept fans theorising since the first film’s end credits.

For now, all eyes are on the clock. If Dhar’s hint is what fans believe it to be, the first official glimpse of Dhurandhar 2 could be just hours away.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 7:02 PM IST
