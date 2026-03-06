Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release On March 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Trailer To be Out At THIS Time

As per the official announcement, the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 is going to be released on March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM. The update was posted together with an eye-catching poster to display the time when the trailer was going to be launched. Actor Ranveer Singh went to social media and confirmed the news, thus creating hype among the fans. Posting it, he has said, “Brace yourself. Trailer tomorrow, 7 th March, 11:01 AM (sic). The announcement immediately became popular on the Internet, and fans are now eagerly awaiting an idea of what the next movie will be like. The trailer has already created a buzz on social media with several people voicing their anticipation of what the trailer would reveal. With the fans waiting, the next second is when the much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar 2 will be released.







