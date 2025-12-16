‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Movie Inches Toward Rs 600 Crore Mark, Beats Sanju, PK, Padmaavat Record

Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office, with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s high-octane entertainer maintaining strong momentum as the movie enters its second week. The film is now inching closer to the coveted Rs 600 crore mark worldwide, cementing its position as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar delivered a historic second weekend at the box office, raking in over ₹140 crore net in India—setting a new benchmark for any Hindi film. The momentum remained strong on Monday as well, with the film witnessing only a 50 per cent dip and collecting ₹29 crore. With this, its domestic tally has climbed to an impressive ₹379.75 crore net (₹455.50 crore gross), placing it at the eighth position on the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films in India, just behind Dangal and Animal.

The film’s biggest triumph, however, has come from international markets. Dhurandhar has amassed $16 million overseas so far, more than half of which was earned in the last four days alone. As a result, the Ranveer Singh–starrer has crossed the coveted ₹600 crore mark worldwide, standing at a robust ₹600.75 crore gross globally as of Monday evening.

Dhurandhar Beats Sanju, PK, Padmavat

Dhurandhar has become the third Indian film of 2025 to cross the ₹600 crore milestone, trailing only Chhaava and Kantara Chapter One. In the process, it surged ahead of the lifetime collections of major blockbusters such as Padmaavat (₹585 crore) and Sanju (₹592 crore), further strengthening its record-breaking box-office run.