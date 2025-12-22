Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Overtakes Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to Enter Top 10 Indian Films of All Time

Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of 2025. The Ranveer Singh-led film has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark in worldwide earnings, cementing its massive appeal both in India and overseas.

Despite strong competition from Hollywood release Avatar: Fire & Ash, the film has maintained steady momentum by earning Rs 790.75 crore since its release in India.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17

Within just 16 days of its release on December 5, Dhurandhar had already raked in Rs 517 crore (net) at the Indian box office. On Sunday, December 21, the film posted an impressive Rs 38.5 crore by 10 pm, as per Sacnik.com.

Dhurandhar Beats Ranbir Singh’s Animal

With its stellar box office run, Dhurandhar has entered the top ten highest-grossing Indian films of all time based on domestic net collections. The film pushed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal out of the tenth position, which had closed its India run at Rs 553 crores.

This achievement also makes Dhurandhar the third Indian release of 2025 to feature in the elite top ten list, alongside Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1(Rs 662 crore) and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 601 crore) in India.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film unfolds as a gritty underworld drama set in Lyari, a volatile town in Pakistan, where paths of criminals, informants, and covert operatives collide. Envisioned as the first chapter of a two-part gangster saga, the Dhurandhar sequel is slated for release around Eid 2026.