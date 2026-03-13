Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To Viral ‘Peak Detailing’ Memes On Birthday; Shares Excitement Ahead of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar celebrated his 43rd birthday by finishing up work on his next movie, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge,” which is a follow up to the successful “Dhurandhar.” In an emotional social media post, the director thanked viewers for their support and acknowledged the popular “peak detailing” memes that were influenced by his style of filming.

On his Instagram account, Dhar looked back on the previous year and said that he was using his birthday to finish the sequel, which is scheduled for a global theatrical release on March 19. “I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the amazing year that has gone by as I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar The Revenge,” Dhar wrote. “Sitting here today I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude.” for the trip. For the group that has consistently walked beside me. And for the trust that so many of you have placed in my work throughout the years.”The filmmaker also talked about the memes praising the amount of detail in his work and the internet buzz surrounding the movie. Dhar claimed to have read posts and messages from followers, including the popular “peak detailing by Aditya Dhar” jokes.



“Reading all your messages, tweets, stories, and all the ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar memes’, my heart is full,” he stated, expressing his wish to reply to each fan directly. “Please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement.” Dhar underlined how crucial it is for viewers to have faith in the film business, referring to it as a “leap of faith.” He continued by saying that he has found great value in the immense support he has received from viewers. A message on tenacity and faith in one’s dreams was included at the end of the memo. “If this year has taught me anything, it’s to never give up on your aspirations, no matter how large they may be. Be truthful when you arrive. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond,” he wrote, before signing off with: “Back to work now. See you at the movies.”

As excitement for “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” grows, the filmmaker’s message is delivered. The original movie, which released in theatres in December of last year, went on to become the highest-grossing movie of 2025 and one of the biggest box office hits of the year. The plot of Ranveer Singh’s character, covert agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, is carried on in the sequel. Under the identity Hamza Ali Mazari, Rangi is heavily involved in the criminal underground in the new chapter. According to the story, Hamza advances through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld in Karachi following the death of mobster Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna in the first movie, and ultimately becomes “Lyari ka Badshah.” The makers also released the song “Aari Aari” from the film on Dhar’s birthday and announced that the original Dhurandhar will be re-released in theatres in India and overseas ahead of the sequel’s premiere. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 19.

