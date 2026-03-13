Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Supports Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, While Sangram Singh, Sona Mohapatra Attack Singer

Santy Sharma Supported Badshah: Santy Sharma, an Indian independent hip-hop artist, has once again come into the spotlight after voicing support for Badshah and sharing his views on how rap music is often misunderstood in India.

Taking to Instagram, Santy spoke about the theatrical and competitive natures of hip–hop, explaining that rappers frequently reference other artists in their lyrics as part of the genre’s long-standing tradition,

He said lyrical rivalry has always been an integral part of rap culture, but many listeners in India are still unaware of or unfamiliar with this aspect of hip-hop.

Santy Sharma Supported Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy

Alongside Badshah’s photo, he captioned the post as, “Rap music is a genre where rappers write lines about their competitors as references. A song’s audio can be created long before the video. The video team is separate, and even major artists like Badshah may not even know their video will be like this.







He further added, “A major drawback to Badshah and other artists emerging in India today is the lack of knowledge among listeners in India about this hip-hop art form. If a lyric in a song is incorrect, the lyrics should be updated or changed, but the way Badshah is being judged without understanding the full story is wrong. Sorry, if anyone hurt from this post but this is the reality. @santy_sharma_official”

Who Is Santy Sharma?

Originally from Ratlam, Santy Sharma built his career independently and is widely regarded as one of the early rappers representing Madhya Pradesh in India’s hip-hop scene. Over the years, he has released several tracks showcasing diverse rap styles.

In 2025, Sharma launched his debut album Reborn. The same year, he made his Bollywood debut with a rap performance in the film Housefull 5, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sangram Singh Attack Badshah Over Tateeree Song Controversy

Wrestler and MMA fighter Sangram Singh, who is also known for his clean and popular stint on the reality show Bigg Boss, has shared his views on the controversy surrounding rapper Badshah’s song Tateeree. When asked about the debate over the song’s alleged abusive language, Sangram responded candidly, “I strongly feel such songs should not be created. Many rappers these days use abusive language, and I believe that is wrong, no matter who the artist is. Personally, I do not listen to that kind of music.”

Sona Mohapatra Backlash Badshah Over Tateeree Song Controversy

On wednesday, singer Sona Mohapatra shared a note on social media criticsing the portrayal of women in the controversial song. In the capiton she wrote, “Not the first time we’ve seen this template. A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero while women exist merely to drool around him. ‘Tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai’ type of flights of rubbish swag … This isn’t creativity. It’s the laziest trope in pop culture.”







Taking a dig at the rapper, she added, “And just calling yourself a “son of Haryana” with a sad face doesn’t cut it. Haryana already battles some of the country’s worst gender ratios, violence against women and honour killings. Cultural influence carries responsibility? Artists shape imagination. You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better.”

