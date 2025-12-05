LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian economy aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ indian economy aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ indian economy aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ indian economy aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian economy aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ indian economy aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ indian economy aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ indian economy aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses

Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theatres on Friday and immediately sparked a wave of reactions online. The spy thriller stretching to 3 hours and 34 minutes, making it one of Bollywood’s longest films, has drawn attention for its gripping drama, though the extended first half has received mixed feedback.

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses (Pic Credits: X)
Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 5, 2025 10:52:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses

Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theatres on Friday and immediately sparked a wave of reactions online. The spy thriller stretching to 3 hours and 34 minutes, making it one of Bollywood’s longest films, has drawn attention for its gripping drama, though the extended first half has received mixed feedback. Moviegoers who caught the earliest shows took to ‘X’ to call the film “mind-blowing,” applauding its high-intensity narrative and standout performances.

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan emerged as audience favourites for their impactful roles.

On the box-office front, Dhurandhar appears to be building momentum. Early trade numbers show a steady rise in collections, with Sacnilk estimating around ₹66 lakh from morning shows. By 9 a.m., the film had already crossed the ₹1 crore mark, driven largely by strong Gen-Z turnout. Latest figures suggest the film had amassed roughly ₹1.24 crore before 10 a.m., signalling a potentially strong opening day and further expected to cross Rs 20 crore mark on the opening day.

What Fans React On ‘X’?

Moreover, with a runtime of over three and a half hours, ‘Dhurandhar’ is set to make waves at the box office, with early predictions suggesting it could mark Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening.

READ MORE: Bigg Boss 19: Why Was Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale? ‘She Ruled BB 19’, Say Fans In Shock After Deleted Promo Sparked Buzz

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 10:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Actor RanveerDhurandharDhurandhar movieDhurandhar Movie ReviewDhurandhar Reviewlatest bollywood moviesranveer singhRanveer Singh Dhurandhar

RELATED News

Palak Muchhal Gives Big Update On Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Delayed Wedding: ‘I Think The Families Have…’

‘Because Of Him, I Ruined My Career…’ Katrina Kaif’s Messy Break-Up With Ranbir Kapoor Left Her In Ruins, Admits To Making A Mistake, Claims New Interview

HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar

“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

Duffer Brothers Shock Fans: Steve Harrington Was Supposed to Die in Season 1, Creators Reveal Ahead of Stranger Things 5

LATEST NEWS

Ratan Tata’s Step Mother And Lakme Founder – Simone Tata Passes Away At 95, All You Need To Know

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25%: What Sanjay Malhotra’s Surprise Move Means For Your EMIs, Loans And Savings – Explained

From Full Refund To Free Meals: What Benefits Can You Claim If Your Flight Gets Cancelled? Refund Process Explained Amid IndiGo Cancelling Over 550 Flights

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (05.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM LIVE – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (05.12.2025) LIVE: Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

RBI MPC meeting December 2025: Reserve Bank Cuts Repo Rate by 25bps; MPC Goes Unanimous, Markets Rejoice!

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (05.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?

Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures

‘Where is Shami?’ Harbhajan Singh Questions His Absence After India’s ODI Loss To South Africa, Slams Selector Ajit Agarkar For Sidelining Top Bowlers

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses
Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses
Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses
Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses

QUICK LINKS