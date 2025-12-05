Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Expected To Cross Rs 20 Crore On The Opening Day; See The Initial Responses

Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theatres on Friday and immediately sparked a wave of reactions online. The spy thriller stretching to 3 hours and 34 minutes, making it one of Bollywood’s longest films, has drawn attention for its gripping drama, though the extended first half has received mixed feedback. Moviegoers who caught the earliest shows took to ‘X’ to call the film “mind-blowing,” applauding its high-intensity narrative and standout performances.

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan emerged as audience favourites for their impactful roles.

On the box-office front, Dhurandhar appears to be building momentum. Early trade numbers show a steady rise in collections, with Sacnilk estimating around ₹66 lakh from morning shows. By 9 a.m., the film had already crossed the ₹1 crore mark, driven largely by strong Gen-Z turnout. Latest figures suggest the film had amassed roughly ₹1.24 crore before 10 a.m., signalling a potentially strong opening day and further expected to cross Rs 20 crore mark on the opening day.

What Fans React On ‘X’?

Just Watched #Dhurandhar

Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard from the very first frame.#RanveerSingh delivers one of his most intense performances as Major Mohit, bringing grit, emotion, and raw power to every scene. The film… pic.twitter.com/ALNmmNK5G6 — GEN Z (@DilipKu57214508) December 5, 2025

All set for #Dhurandhar !! Such a long disclaimer!! Honest review from my side pic.twitter.com/fD3cq4lbtd — #BattleofGalwan (@BeingSaurebh) December 5, 2025

NIGHTMARE FOR PAKISTANIS Totally out of syllabus Nobody can stop this film from exploding at the box office 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh #AkshayeKhanna pic.twitter.com/eciBtDptAz — Review Junkie (@reviewjunkie12) December 5, 2025

#DhurandharReview – ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

Pure Paisa Vasool! Ranveer Singh is on absolute fire, BGM hits HARD, action is wild, and the storyline keeps you hooked till the end.

Tsunami is officially on the way..🔥#Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh #AdityaDhar #IndigoDelay #firstdayfirstshow pic.twitter.com/1hO5xLmOz9 — Mahesh Bhong (@MaheshBhong17) December 5, 2025

#Dhurandhar First Half -👍 – First 30 Mins started super exciting👌

– Has solid 2 Action Blocks which was too good at making🔥

– #RanveerSingh‘s screen presence holds the film well✨

– Screenplay 🫡 which was exciting in many scenes Interval block ends with an exciting scene pic.twitter.com/tTjCYF1Cdo — Keshava (@Keshav367212606) December 5, 2025

Moreover, with a runtime of over three and a half hours, ‘Dhurandhar’ is set to make waves at the box office, with early predictions suggesting it could mark Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening.

