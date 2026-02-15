LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Anil Kapoor Join Real-Life Politics After Playing CM Role In Nayak? Actor Says 'If I Do It, I Have To Do It Very Sincerely'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has revealed that several political parties approached him after the release of Nayak: The Real Hero, but he refused all offers.

Anil Kapoor On Political Offers After Nayak (Image: X/ AnilKapoor)
Anil Kapoor On Political Offers After Nayak (Image: X/ AnilKapoor)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 15, 2026 20:32:15 IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has revealed that several political parties approached him to join active politics after the release of his 2001 political drama Nayak: The Real Hero. However, Kapoor says he turned down all such offers because he wasn’t ready to make the kind of sincere commitment that real politics demands.

As per reports, Anil Kapoor said the lines between reel life and real life blurred after Nayak became famous. In the film, he played a TV cameraman who suddenly becomes a state Chief Minister for a day and fights corruption, a role that struck a chord with audiences and, apparently, with people in political circles.

Anil Kapoor On Turning Down Politics

“There were a few discussions, but I nipped it in the bud,” he said, explaining that the offers came through intermediaries rather than directly. “If I do it, I have to do it very sincerely and genuinely. But I don’t have it within me to give it my full commitment,” Anil Kapoor added. 

According to reports, Anil Kapoor also said that being approached for a public role was not limited to Indian politics. After his global exposure from the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, he said he was offered the chance to serve as a brand ambassador for the United Nations. However, he rejected that too, saying he didn’t want such a role to become a mere “photo op.” “There are much better people than me who deserve to be in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha,” Anil Kapoor said, stressing that he only wanted to do things he could give his full heart and energy to.

Anil Kapoor Chooses Acting

Instead of politics or symbolic global roles, Anil Kapoor has chosen to remain focused on acting. He said he wants to keep growing as a performer, as he always sees himself as a student who wants to do better in his craft. Currently, Kapoor is gearing up for new projects, including films such as Alpha and Subedaar.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 8:32 PM IST
