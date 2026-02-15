Elvish Yadav Jokes ‘Woh Maine Nahi Maara, Woh AI Tha’ On Engaged S2, As He Takes A Dig At Viral Maxtern Controversy

YouTuber and reality star Elvish Yadav recently took a playful jab at his past controversy involving Maxtern during the second episode of his dating reality show Engaged Season 2, which premiered on February 14, 2026.

Elvish Yadav, who is hosting the show alongside Jiya Shankar, was in a fun mood during one of the games in the latest episode. A contestant named Nikhil Malik was given a prompt about a female contestant who once slapped someone on a show. When Nikhil guessed correctly, Elvish laughed and said, “Violence is not the solution, khaas-kar thappad marna… Main in cheezon ke khilaaf hoon.” Then, smiling as everyone chuckled, he added, “Woh maine nahi maara, woh AI tha,” as per reports.

Elvish Yadav’s 2024 Slap Controversy Explained

That line didn’t just make the contestants laugh, it was a clear reference to Elvish’s 2024 Maxtern slap controversy, a moment that has followed him online for years. The original incident happened when a video went viral showing Elvish Yadav physically attacking fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, better known as Maxtern, at a shop.

In the clip, Elvish Yadav can be seen approaching Maxtern and striking him multiple times while others joined in the confrontation. A police case was filed soon after, and Maxtern alleged he was beaten badly.

Elvish Yadav And ‘Bhaichara On Top’ Moment

Reports say that Elvish Yadav had later apologized and said at the time that Maxtern had allegedly threatened him and his family, which was why he reacted the way he did. The two eventually appeared to resolve some of their differences publicly, posting a picture of themselves together with the caption “Bhaichara on top.”

However, the controversy didn’t fully disappear. Maxtern, now a contestant on the reality show The 50, has recently reopened parts of the debate. He claimed that Elvish once sent him Rs 1 lakh, and that a slap scene was intended as part of a planned music video, raising questions about whether some elements were staged or manufactured for attention. “I had no idea why the money was deposited,” Maxtern said, adding that the sudden wave of identical memes convinced him “something was planned,” according to reports.

On Engaged S2, Elvish’s joke about “AI” was a way of poking fun at that old moment while making it clear he sees it as part of his own history rather than a present problem.

