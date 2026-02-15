Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes

The new Telugu film Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, has started its theatrical run on a dull note at the box office and is facing heavy criticism online. The film was released on February 13, 2026, and came with significant expectations because both the actor and the director have worked on big projects before.

According to reports, Funky collected around Rs 2.3 crore net on its first day. On the second day, the film managed to earn about Rs 2 crore more, which has brought its total to just under Rs 5 crore in two days, figures that many in the trade are calling disappointing. Comparisons with previous films by Vishwak Sen show that these numbers are lower than what his fans were expecting.

Before the release, the film had created some buzz. Reports say that the Funky trailer got a fair response and director Anudeep KV, known for hits like Jathi Ratnalu and Prince, kept the movie in the news with interviews during promotions. The film was also produced by the makers of DJ Tillu, which had created decent pre-release hype.

Funky Faces Online Trolls

However, as soon as Funky was released, negative word of mouth started spreading online. As per reports, social media users began trolling the film and even targeted producer Raga Vamsi for what many felt were over-the-top statements about the movie before its release. The criticism was not just about box office numbers, but also about the content of the film.

Several audience reactions on X called out Funky’s humour and execution. Some said that while a few jokes landed, “the rest feels completely silly and gets irritating,” and that the movie’s editing and dialogue writing felt outdated. There were also voices praising parts of the first half, but overall the reception was mixed to negative, according to reports.

Funky’s One Bright Spot

Many critics and viewers have pointed to a lack of solid screenplay and illogical narration as reasons for the film’s weak start. Amid all of this, one positive takeaway from the Funky has been Kayadu Lohar’s performance. Many viewers think she impresses with her confidence on screen. Some even say she steals the show from the rest of the cast.

Funky also faces an additional challenge this weekend because of a big India-Pakistan cricket match, which is expected to affect theatre footfall and further pull down box office numbers.

Despite all the criticism, Funky’s OTT rights have reportedly been bought by Netflix, and it is expected to stream on the platform by the end of the month, which might give the film a chance at reaching a wider audience beyond theatres.

Also Read: Canada Distributor Drops Major Update: Jana Nayagan Release Pushed Past April 30, What’s Behind The Delay?