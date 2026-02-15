LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh bangladesh elections DOJ documents latest news donald trump Mohsin Naqvi Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes

Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes

Funky has had a dull opening at the box office, earning around Rs 2.3 crore on Day 1 and roughly Rs 2 crore on Day 2, taking its total to under Rs 5 crore. Trade analysts say the numbers are lower than expected for a Vishwak Sen film.

Funky Box Office Slow Start (Image: X/ Movies4u_Officl)
Funky Box Office Slow Start (Image: X/ Movies4u_Officl)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 15, 2026 17:10:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes

The new Telugu film Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, has started its theatrical run on a dull note at the box office and is facing heavy criticism online. The film was released on February 13, 2026, and came with significant expectations because both the actor and the director have worked on big projects before.

According to reports, Funky collected around Rs 2.3 crore net on its first day. On the second day, the film managed to earn about Rs 2 crore more, which has brought its total to just under Rs 5 crore in two days, figures that many in the trade are calling disappointing. Comparisons with previous films by Vishwak Sen show that these numbers are lower than what his fans were expecting.

Before the release, the film had created some buzz. Reports say that the Funky trailer got a fair response and director Anudeep KV, known for hits like Jathi Ratnalu and Prince, kept the movie in the news with interviews during promotions. The film was also produced by the makers of DJ Tillu, which had created decent pre-release hype.

You Might Be Interested In

Funky Faces Online Trolls

However, as soon as Funky was released, negative word of mouth started spreading online. As per reports, social media users began trolling the film and even targeted producer Raga Vamsi for what many felt were over-the-top statements about the movie before its release. The criticism was not just about box office numbers, but also about the content of the film.

Several audience reactions on X called out Funky’s humour and execution. Some said that while a few jokes landed, “the rest feels completely silly and gets irritating,” and that the movie’s editing and dialogue writing felt outdated. There were also voices praising parts of the first half, but overall the reception was mixed to negative, according to reports. 

Funky’s One Bright Spot

Many critics and viewers have pointed to a lack of solid screenplay and illogical narration as reasons for the film’s weak start. Amid all of this, one positive takeaway from the Funky has been Kayadu Lohar’s performance. Many viewers think she impresses with her confidence on screen. Some even say she steals the show from the rest of the cast.

Funky also faces an additional challenge this weekend because of a big India-Pakistan cricket match, which is expected to affect theatre footfall and further pull down box office numbers.

Despite all the criticism, Funky’s OTT rights have reportedly been bought by Netflix, and it is expected to stream on the platform by the end of the month, which might give the film a chance at reaching a wider audience beyond theatres.

Also Read: Canada Distributor Drops Major Update: Jana Nayagan Release Pushed Past April 30, What’s Behind The Delay?

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 5:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newsfunky movielatest news

RELATED News

Assi Movie Review: Can Taapsee Pannu Handle Anubhav Sinha’s Bold Social Drama? Kani Kusruti Steals The Spotlight Amid The Buzz

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office (Closing Collection): Shocking Flop Starring Asif Sheikh, Recovers Just 14% of Budget, Fans Stunned

Canada Distributor Drops Major Update: Jana Nayagan Release Pushed Past April 30, What’s Behind The Delay?

Why Were Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo Audience Ratings Removed From BookMyShow? A Court Order Leaves Fans Guessing

Is Ananya Pandey Dating This American Model And Influencer? Meet Walker Blanco, Internet Abuzz After Actor Shares Birthday Wishes For Rumoured Beau

LATEST NEWS

Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes

No Green Signal For Peace? Ukraine Strikes Black Sea Oil Hub As Russia Claims 12 Villages In Donetsk- Here’s What’s Happening

IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH

Will PM Modi Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In Ceremony? LS Speaker Om Birla And Vikram Misri To Represent India In Bangladesh

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO

Epstein Survivor Recalls Private Jet Horror: 20-Year-Old Student Lured To New York, Says, ‘As The Plane Took Off, He Started Forcibly Touching Me, They Were Laughing’

IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Jmail Surpasses 450M Views, Making Epstein Files Go Viral- What Is This New Gmail-Like Tool That Lets The Public Access Millions Of Documents?

West Bengal Tragedy: 22-Year-Old MBBS Student Found Hanging In Durgapur Hostel Room, Father Says Family Not Informed By College

IND vs PAK: Security Beefed up in Colombo Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Encounter

Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes
Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes
Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes
Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes

QUICK LINKS