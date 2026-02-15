Canada Distributor Drops Major Update: Jana Nayagan Release Pushed Past April 30, What’s Behind The Delay?

The people who viewed Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan will experience disappointment because they have been waiting for the film’s release.

The main Canadian distributor York Cinemas issued an official statement to announce that the action-drama will not begin its theatrical run until after April 30 2026.

The announcement personalizes a significant setback to people who expected the movie to release between late February and March after the film had already postponed its January 9 Pongal date.

The production team currently deals with substantial operational and legal challenges which prevent them from announcing an exact premiere date.

Censor Formalities and Certification Deadlock

The unresolved situation with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification remains the main reason behind this extended temporary break.

The film was submitted for review in late 2025 but its specific thematic content required military references and religious elements to undergo assessment by the Revising Committee.

The KVN Productions team decided to withdraw their writ petition after a brief Madras High Court legal battle because they wanted to adhere to standard administrative procedures.

The film remains in “state of limbo” because it needs fresh evaluation which prevents any permanent domestic or international release date from being established until the censor certificate is obtained.

International Distribution Impact and Theri Re-release

International exhibitors now face increased operational demands because York Cinemas announced that they must handle refund requests and changes to screening schedules.

Industry insiders believe that the Canadian market will keep the film until after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections because it now plans to release the film between May and June.

Distributors have turned to a nostalgic alternative to fill the existing gap created by Jana Nayagan. The 2016 blockbuster Theri is officially scheduled for a theatrical re-release on February 20, 2026.

This move is designed to satisfy the superstar’s loyal fanbase while the production team works to stabilize the financial and certification issues surrounding his final swan song.

