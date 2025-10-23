LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Prabhas Bulk Up For Bahubali By Eating 20 Eggs Every Single Day? Truth Behind His ‘Frustrating’ Diet Finally Revealed

Check out Telugu superstar Prabhas’s frustrating diet that he had to follow to bulk for the cult favourite movie, Baahubali. Check out his frustrating diet.

(Image Credit: Instagram @actorprabhas)
(Image Credit: Instagram @actorprabhas)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Last updated: October 23, 2025 16:15:17 IST

One of the simplest source of essential nutrients and protein are eggs. But there has to be a number, right? How many eggs are good for the body, and vice versa? Here’s how many eggs birthday boy, Prabhas, used to eat every day.

If you want to build a physique that makes some jaws drop, let Prabhas be your role model. To bulk up for his cult favourite movie, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, the actor used to eat at least 30 eggs a day. 

 

How He Used To Eat Eggs

 

After bulking up like crazy for Baahubali 1 and 2, the actor had to lose 10 kg for his film Saaho, which released in 2019. During an interview, when he was asked if he actually ate that many eggs to build the body he made for the movie, Prabhas simply said, “No, I can’t eat 40 eggs and all, but I had a lot of eggs. Maybe 20 a day”.

It is genuinely very hard and sometimes harmful to eat that many eggs in a day. However, for those 20 eggs, he used to experiment a lot; he used to mix them with a smoothie, have it like a shake, and more. For the actor, eating eggs used to get frustrating sometimes. 

 

Benefits and Side Effects of Eating a Good Amount Of Eggs

 

One of the benefits of eating eggs every, is that you will have great eyesight. It will amp up your heart health and is very good for you if you want to put on some weight. When it comes to side effects, excessive eating of eggs can cause digestive issues like bloating and can even lead to high cholesterol, increasing the risk of heart disease.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 4:13 PM IST
Did Prabhas Bulk Up For Bahubali By Eating 20 Eggs Every Single Day? Truth Behind His ‘Frustrating’ Diet Finally Revealed

QUICK LINKS